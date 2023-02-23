What's new

[Taiwan the 51st State]: Taiwan Foreign Minister Held High-Level Meeting in Washington

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,765
-3
2,174
Country
United States
Location
United States

Taiwan Foreign Minister Held High-Level Meeting in Washington

Senior U.S. and Taiwan diplomats met amid heightened security concerns​


ExBFhks.jpg


TAIPEI—Taiwan’s foreign minister traveled to the U.S. this week for an unusual high-level meeting with senior American officials in the Washington area.
Photos and video from Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency showed Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and National Security Council chief Wellington Koo waving as they left the Washington headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan, along with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and other U.S. officials.

The meeting Tuesday focused on national-security issues and lasted for seven hours, CNA reported.

Some media and political pundits in Taipei said the meeting represented a notable step in Taiwan’s relationship with the U.S. given the semiofficial venue of the institute—the U.S. office that handles Taiwan affairs, located in Arlington, Va., just a few miles from the White House.

“This is the first time we’ve seen the foreign minister travel in a public way,” said Vincent Chao, a member of the Taipei City Council who previously headed the political division at Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington. “These sorts of exchanges were kept low profile because of unwillingness to offend China.”

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesman Jeff Liu told reporters Thursday that “Taiwan and the U.S. are maintaining close and smooth communication on issues of mutual concern.” Mr. Wu’s visit is among the signs of deepening ties between Washington and Taipei, he said.

The American Institute in Taiwan declined to comment.

WnTIh16.jpg


China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned Wednesday that official meetings between the U.S. and Taiwan would increase tensions in the region and blamed the U.S. for using Taiwan to contain China’s rise.

Beijing has long successfully worked to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns that the self-governing island could come under attack, prompting the U.S. and its allies to step up demonstrations of support for Taipei.

The U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. But the two sides maintain interests offices in each other’s capitals and have hosted a number of lower-level delegations of lawmakers or former officials.

The U.S. also supplies Taiwan with arms, and President Biden has repeatedly said the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s aid in an attack, though officially U.S. policy is to keep its intentions ambiguous.

California Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last summer while she was still speaker of the House. The trip drew condemnation from Beijing, which launched days of military exercises simulating a blockade of the island.

Recently elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he also wants to visit Taiwan. In response to warnings from Beijing not to repeat Mrs. Pelosi’s trip, Mr. McCarthy told reporters earlier this month, “I don’t think China can tell me where I can go at any time, at any place.”

Wp5ckVg.jpg


On Tuesday, a congressional delegation led by Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The delegation included Tony Gonzales (R., Texas), Jake Auchincloss (D., Mass.) and Jonathan Jackson (D., Ill.)

In a separate trip, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.)—chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party—traveled to Taiwan earlier this month to meet Ms. Tsai and other senior government officials.

Michael Chase, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, also was set to visit Taiwan recently. He joined the meeting in Washington, CNA reported.

www.wsj.com

Taiwan Foreign Minister Held High-Level Meeting in Washington

Visit comes as the war in Ukraine has heightened concerns that the self-governing island could come under attack, prompting the U.S. to step up demonstrations of support.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

@beijingwalker thoughts?
 
Last edited:
hirobo2

hirobo2

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2015
496
1
894
Country
United States
Location
United States
Foolish Americans, they couldn't even keep their 51st State Cuba. I never knew Cuba had an exact replica of the White House (only a few feet taller to mock the Americans) till I went there last Autumn and saw with my own eyes. If any country bombs the White House in US to smithereens, don't feel too sorry because there is an exact clone in Cuba!

Anyways, US revolted against their former master the UK to form the country. Karma is always a bitch like how Cuba did the exact same thing revolted against US rule and became independent again. With the bonus of mocking US by building 2nd White House in the capital of Cuba.

So, LOL talking about wanting to court Taiwan into their sphere. First win back u Cuba in you own backyard first, then we shall see how smart n dumb u r trying to side with Taiwan...
 
Last edited:
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
3,120
-25
3,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Get Ya Wig Split said:

Taiwan Foreign Minister Held High-Level Meeting in Washington

Senior U.S. and Taiwan diplomats met amid heightened security concerns​


ExBFhks.jpg


TAIPEI—Taiwan’s foreign minister traveled to the U.S. this week for an unusual high-level meeting with senior American officials in the Washington area.
Photos and video from Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency showed Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and National Security Council chief Wellington Koo waving as they left the Washington headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan, along with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and other U.S. officials.

The meeting Tuesday focused on national-security issues and lasted for seven hours, CNA reported.

Some media and political pundits in Taipei said the meeting represented a notable step in Taiwan’s relationship with the U.S. given the semiofficial venue of the institute—the U.S. office that handles Taiwan affairs, located in Arlington, Va., just a few miles from the White House.

“This is the first time we’ve seen the foreign minister travel in a public way,” said Vincent Chao, a member of the Taipei City Council who previously headed the political division at Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington. “These sorts of exchanges were kept low profile because of unwillingness to offend China.”

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesman Jeff Liu told reporters Thursday that “Taiwan and the U.S. are maintaining close and smooth communication on issues of mutual concern.” Mr. Wu’s visit is among the signs of deepening ties between Washington and Taipei, he said.

The American Institute in Taiwan declined to comment.

WnTIh16.jpg


China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned Wednesday that official meetings between the U.S. and Taiwan would increase tensions in the region and blamed the U.S. for using Taiwan to contain China’s rise.

Beijing has long successfully worked to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns that the self-governing island could come under attack, prompting the U.S. and its allies to step up demonstrations of support for Taipei.

The U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. But the two sides maintain interests offices in each other’s capitals and have hosted a number of lower-level delegations of lawmakers or former officials.

The U.S. also supplies Taiwan with arms, and President Biden has repeatedly said the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s aid in an attack, though officially U.S. policy is to keep its intentions ambiguous.

California Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last summer while she was still speaker of the House. The trip drew condemnation from Beijing, which launched days of military exercises simulating a blockade of the island.

Recently elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he also wants to visit Taiwan. In response to warnings from Beijing not to repeat Mrs. Pelosi’s trip, Mr. McCarthy told reporters earlier this month, “I don’t think China can tell me where I can go at any time, at any place.”

Wp5ckVg.jpg


On Tuesday, a congressional delegation led by Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The delegation included Tony Gonzales (R., Texas), Jake Auchincloss (D., Mass.) and Jonathan Jackson (D., Ill.)

In a separate trip, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.)—chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party—traveled to Taiwan earlier this month to meet Ms. Tsai and other senior government officials.

Michael Chase, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, also was set to visit Taiwan recently. He joined the meeting in Washington, CNA reported.

www.wsj.com

Taiwan Foreign Minister Held High-Level Meeting in Washington

Visit comes as the war in Ukraine has heightened concerns that the self-governing island could come under attack, prompting the U.S. to step up demonstrations of support.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
Click to expand...

Isn't Ukraine the 51st State?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
British minister to meet Taiwan president, drawing China's anger
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
1K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. FCC commissioner visits Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms
Replies
0
Views
145
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Let's work to keep peace, Beijing tells visiting Taiwan KMT official
Replies
0
Views
139
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
hirobo2
hirobo2
Hamartia Antidote
Germany will ‘bravely stand up’ for Taiwan against PLA threats: senior lawmaker
2
Replies
18
Views
637
Abid123
Abid123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom