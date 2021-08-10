Taiwan students experience high-speed rail in Ningxia Hui Muslim province NW China, only 10 yuan! ($1.5 )

They are very impressed that Chinese high speed railway system has covered even this backwater frontier in this remote northwesern region and the price is so cheap, so people friendly.They give two thumbs up for this ride and say they are so proud to be Chinese and encourage more fellow Taiwanese to come to visit the mainland like them to see how progressive, prosperous and powerful our country is becoming with own eyes.