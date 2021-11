Taiwan street interview brain teaser: Where our founding father Sun Yat-sen was from?

Taiwan street interview:Interviewers: Do you know who Sun Yat-sen was?Repondents: Our country's founding father.Interviewers: Do you know where our founding father, Sun Yat-sen , who founded our country, the republic of China, was from?Respondents: Chinese Guangdong provinceInterviewers: Yes, so Sun Yat-sen was Chinese, since our founding father who established our country was Chinese, what about us, are we also Chinese?Respondents: .......?