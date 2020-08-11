Taiwan spokewoman: China hid the Wuhan virus and caused 18M sick and 700k death

Every country in the world called the Covid-19 virus as the name of the virus. No country accuses China of directly causing 17 million sicknesses and 7 hundred thousand deaths. (Yes, I know Trump did, but it is not official USA position). Except in Taiwan, the official name of the disease is Wuhan flu and the official position is China (by purposely hide the disease) directly cause 18M sickness and 700k death. The following is the link to the official statement of Taiwan government: I will provide the translation as follows: -------------------------------------------------------------------- I want to again state that People Republic of China (PROC) never governed Taiwan for one day. Of course they have no right to talk about Taiwanese people. Only the government democratically elected by the Taiwanese has the right to represent Taiwan in the world. If they want to force their “One China principle” unto other countries and Taiwanese, it would only cause resentment and disgust. Before PROC would criticize other countries, we suggest they see their own problems. We see PROC has become the global trouble maker (global trouble maker, emphasize in English). We see them purposely hide the Wuhan flu so that it spread to the whole world, directly caused 18 million sickness and 700k of death. We see them militarily invade neighborly countries such as Taiwan, Japan, India, and Asean countries over and over. They destroy status quo and cause crisis in the neighborhood. They try to bully neighbor countries. Let us see how they treat their own people. Let us see how they treat HongKonger from last year protest to this year’s National Security Law. Let us see how they suppress people’s freedom, from Xingjiang’s Uyguur, to Tibeten. Let us see how they suppress religion from Catholic, Protestant, Muslin, and other religions. Let us see how they destroy people’s human right. We all see what they did. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Ever since the current Taiwan president was elected 5 years ago, this is the kind of cr*p I had to listen to.