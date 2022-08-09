What's new

Taiwan Shows Its Air Power To China

SuperStar20

SuperStar20

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
1,632
-8
794
Country
India
Location
India
www.rediff.com

Taiwan Shows Its Air Power To China

Taiwan's air force showed their preparedness as Chinese aircraft flew past the 68 nautical mile closest pointsto the island.
www.rediff.com

Taiwan's air force showed their preparedness as Chinese aircraft flew past the 68 nautical mile closest pointsto the island.

Taiwan also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait.

More like this​

Committed to security of allies, partners, says US

Committed to security of allies, partners, says US


Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island

Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island

08taiwan-air-force-aircraft2.jpg


IMAGE: Taiwan air force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft fly over the Hsinchu air base in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sunday, August 7, 2022. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters



Sponsored
lg.php

More from around the web
Recommended by


08taiwan-air-force-aircraft4.jpg


IMAGE: Taiwanese take pictures of the Mirage 2000-5 aircraft. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters


08taiwan-air-force-aircraft3.jpg


IMAGE: A close-up of the Mirage 2000-5. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters


08taiwan-air-force-aircraft5.jpg


IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is ready to land at the air base. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters


08taiwan-air-force-aircraft1.jpg


IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 prepares to land. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters


08taiwan-air-force-aircraft6.jpg


IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is on terra firma. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot1.jpg


IMAGE: A child at the 68 nautical mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot2.jpg


IMAGE: Tourists pose for pictures at the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot3.jpg


IMAGE: Surveillance cameras at the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot4.jpg


IMAGE: A Chinese coast guard vessel travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot5.jpg


IMAGE: A boat travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot6.jpg


IMAGE: A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force aircraft flies over the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot7.jpg


IMAGE: A PLAAF aircraft flies over the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters


06china-68-nautical-mile-scenic-spot8.jpg


IMAGE: Tourists visit the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Taiwan's Military Drill Simulating Defence Against China Attack: Report​


www.ndtv.com

Taiwan's Military Drill Simulating Defence Against China Attack: Report

Taiwan's military began a live-fire artillery drill Tuesday simulating a defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese military exercises, an AFP journalist at the site of the exercise said.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,398
-1
8,900
Country
China
Location
China
The present situation is that fighter planes, missiles and rocket shells from the Chinese Mainland are flying freely in Taiwan's airspace.
Chinese warships are conducting exercises in Taiwan's territorial waters.
Chinese fishing boats even rushed into Taiwan's seaports.
Taiwan's aircraft only took off briefly during the gap time to announce their existence.

Thanks to Pelosi, she has completely deteriorated Taiwan's environment.
The Chinese Mainland has also banned more than 6000 Taiwanese goods from entering China. Pelosi should compensate the Taiwanese for a Chinese level market.

BTW: Taiwan relies heavily on trade with China, which accounts for 45% of Taiwan's GDP.


0227289F3F3F50943E5488A744DC108B.png
4A2679C81A3C56091795B9930472DE0B.png
FF91A4C3F22DA80011B2F97555D2AD47.png
498B2277AFAF903CEE8A14DC77815370.png
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call
Replies
3
Views
537
Daniel808
Daniel808
B
Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea
Replies
0
Views
280
Beast
B
aziqbal
Taiwan proposes tightening law to prevent China stealing technology
Replies
10
Views
538
Beast
B
beijingwalker
Taiwan TV station apologises after mistakenly reporting Chinese attack
Replies
5
Views
454
SuvarnaTeja
S
F-22Raptor
Ukraine war will make China more cautious on Taiwan, advisers say
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
153
Views
4K
Suika
Suika

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom