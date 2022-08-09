SuperStar20
Taiwan Shows Its Air Power To China
Taiwan's air force showed their preparedness as Chinese aircraft flew past the 68 nautical mile closest pointsto the island.
www.rediff.com
Taiwan's air force showed their preparedness as Chinese aircraft flew past the 68 nautical mile closest pointsto the island.
Taiwan also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait.
Committed to security of allies, partners, says US
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
IMAGE: Taiwan air force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft fly over the Hsinchu air base in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sunday, August 7, 2022. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: Taiwanese take pictures of the Mirage 2000-5 aircraft. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: A close-up of the Mirage 2000-5. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is ready to land at the air base. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 prepares to land. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is on terra firma. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: A child at the 68 nautical mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: Tourists pose for pictures at the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: Surveillance cameras at the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: A Chinese coast guard vessel travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: A boat travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force aircraft flies over the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: A PLAAF aircraft flies over the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: Tourists visit the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
