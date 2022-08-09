Taiwan Shows Its Air Power To China Taiwan's air force showed their preparedness as Chinese aircraft flew past the 68 nautical mile closest pointsto the island.

Taiwan's air force showed their preparedness as Chinese aircraft flew past the 68 nautical mile closest pointsto the island.Taiwan also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait.IMAGE: Taiwan air force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft fly over the Hsinchu air base in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sunday, August 7, 2022. Photograph: Ann Wang/ReutersIMAGE: Taiwanese take pictures of the Mirage 2000-5 aircraft. Photograph: Ann Wang/ReutersIMAGE: A close-up of the Mirage 2000-5. Photograph: Ann Wang/ReutersIMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is ready to land at the air base. Photograph: Ann Wang/ReutersIMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 prepares to land. Photograph: Ann Wang/ReutersIMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is on. Photograph: Ann Wang/ReutersIMAGE: A child at the 68 nautical mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China. Photograph: Aly Song/ReutersIMAGE: Tourists pose for pictures at the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/ReutersIMAGE: Surveillance cameras at the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/ReutersIMAGE: A Chinese coast guard vessel travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/ReutersIMAGE: A boat travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/ReutersIMAGE: A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force aircraft flies over the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/ReutersIMAGE: A PLAAF aircraft flies over the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/ReutersIMAGE: Tourists visit the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters