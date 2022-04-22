Taiwan setting up 20-25 squadrons to operate shore-base anti-ship missiles

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 10,634
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Taiwan is in the process of standing up between 20 to 25 squadrons in its navy to operate three types of anti-ship missiles.
玄史生, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Media reports in Taiwan say these units will be equipped with Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Feng III, extended-range Hsiung Feng III, and Harpoon missiles in the future.
To support these units, new facilities such as ammunition depots, a driver training center, a maintenance center, and garages, will be built over the next few years.
The strategy will be to send these units to mountainous areas and tunnels during wartime to protect them against incoming attacks.
These squadrons are expected to be fully established by 2026.
玄史生, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Media reports in Taiwan say these units will be equipped with Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Feng III, extended-range Hsiung Feng III, and Harpoon missiles in the future.
To support these units, new facilities such as ammunition depots, a driver training center, a maintenance center, and garages, will be built over the next few years.
The strategy will be to send these units to mountainous areas and tunnels during wartime to protect them against incoming attacks.
These squadrons are expected to be fully established by 2026.