Taiwan setting up 20-25 squadrons to operate shore-base anti-ship missiles

Jun 19, 2014
Taiwan is in the process of standing up between 20 to 25 squadrons in its navy to operate three types of anti-ship missiles.

Media reports in Taiwan say these units will be equipped with Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Feng III, extended-range Hsiung Feng III, and Harpoon missiles in the future.

To support these units, new facilities such as ammunition depots, a driver training center, a maintenance center, and garages, will be built over the next few years.

The strategy will be to send these units to mountainous areas and tunnels during wartime to protect them against incoming attacks.

These squadrons are expected to be fully established by 2026.

 
Nov 27, 2008
That's ridiculous! If Taiwanese society truly, truly cares about remaining independent of the CCP, it would have already put these assets in place. Now, in light of the CCP's support of the invasion of the Ukraine, they should obviously mount a crash program to get an anti-seabourne invasion defense done in the next year's time. Nothing else should matter to their government and society. If they don't, then we (the American public) will know that they are not serious about their own freedom, so why should we be serious about it?
 

