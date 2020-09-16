Taiwan sees export orders from mainland grow in 2020

TAIPEI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Taiwanese companies received export ordersfrom the figure in 2019, the island's economic affairs department said on Wednesday.The growth was, the department said in a press release.In December 2020 alone, orders from the mainland and Hong Kong soared 54.3 percent year on year to 16.03 billion U.S. dollars, according to the statement.Orders for electronic products showed the greatest increase, growing 93.7 percent year on year in December, followed by orders for optical components.Taiwanese companies saw their total export orders increase 10.1 percent year on year to 533.66 billion U.S. dollars in 2020.Orders for IT products, electronic products and basic metals were top among various export commodities, the statement said.Although Taiwanese enterprises saw their export orders drop in the first quarter of 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for long-distance communication products and the development of new IT technologies gradually restored business, the department said.It predicted that the challenges of the COVID-19 resurgence in the first quarter of 2021 -- also the traditional off-season for electronic products -- will affect the momentum of orders.The statistics consist of export orders received by Taiwanese enterprises and are produced both inside and outside the region.