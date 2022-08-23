What's new

Taiwan seeks India's support for entry into Interpol as China blocks move

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,368
-19
10,108
Country
India
Location
India

HIGHLIGHTS​

  • Taiwan has sought India's support for entry into Interpol
  • Taiwan wants India to invite the island as an observer
  • India will be hosting the 90th Interpol General Assembly in October

Taiwan has sought India's help for inclusion in Interpol, amid intense military exercises by China near the island over a US official's visit earlier this month.


China, with its increasing clout, has been accused of abusing the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for its gains. It has been exerting its influence on Interpol since 2016 using its economic might.
Till 1984, Taiwan was part of the Interpol General Assembly but China edged the island out.
"Taiwan is not a member state of Interpol. We can't send our delegation to the General Assembly. India is the host country that has the power to invite us. We expect India and others to invite Taiwan as an observer," the Commissioner of the Criminal Investigation Bureau told India Today.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Taiwan Strait continue to rise as the Taiwanese defence ministry on Thursday (August 18) said that over 50 Chinese military aircraft were detected in operation around the island.

The defence ministry wrote on Twitter, "6 PLAN vessels and 51 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 18, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8)."

Taiwan's air force also showcased its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday and stated that they were ready for action 24 hours a day for any situation.

"We were not nervous at all at that time, as our regular training is prepared for all-day, 24-hour missile operations. When the Chinese military acted, we were already well prepared," said Air defence officer Chen Te-huan.

www.indiatoday.in

Taiwan seeks India's support for entry into Interpol as China blocks move

Amid tensions with China, Taiwan has sought India's support for entry into Interpol after China blocked the move. Notably, the 90th Interpol General Assembly will be held in India in October.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Arab League declares support for 'one-China sovereignty' amid Taiwan crisis. Syria and Iran condemn Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Replies
13
Views
651
Khan2727
K
beijingwalker
China Extends Military Exercises Near Taiwan With New Drill
Replies
11
Views
413
casual
casual
B
Bangladesh calls for dialogue to maintain regional peace amid tensions over Taiwan
Replies
1
Views
174
Bilal9
Bilal9
SuperStar20
Taiwan Shows Its Air Power To China
Replies
11
Views
608
Hassan Al-Somal
Hassan Al-Somal
Hamartia Antidote
China fears losing international support for its claims on Taiwan: analysts
Replies
0
Views
157
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom