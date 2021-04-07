Use of Vaccine as blackmail is downright immoral.
This is the reason why we need regional strategy to tackle this and not rely on external powers.
Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure
Taiwan worked with other democracies to help its diplomatic ally Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines after China put pressure on the South American country to ditch Taipei in exchange for shots, and India stepped in to help, Taiwan's foreign minister said.
