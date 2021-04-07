Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

Ghost Hobbit said: @denel



'we need whatever'



You had decades to build vaccine capacity did you not? I know a big exam is around the corner and don't study for it. And when the snap test comes the dude who did the homework does well. And so I blame the teacher for making him head boy and say 'this is why I say we need a study strategy' 'we need whatever'You had decades to build vaccine capacity did you not? I know a big exam is around the corner and don't study for it. And when the snap test comes the dude who did the homework does well. And so I blame the teacher for making him head boy and say 'this is why I say we need a study strategy' Click to expand...

Correct, it boils down to outsourcing to any outside party and leaving you with no capability.We have learnt it the hard way here. Fortunately we have Aspen Pharma group which is doing this work here for the entire African Union; we cannot rely on any external players outside this continent to use this as a political tool. This applies to all precursors ingredients as well.What I am stating, there needs to be regional level production of vaccines vs politicising it.