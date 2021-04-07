What's new

Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

Use of Vaccine as blackmail is downright immoral.

Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

Taiwan worked with other democracies to help its diplomatic ally Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines after China put pressure on the South American country to ditch Taipei in exchange for shots, and India stepped in to help, Taiwan's foreign minister said.
This is the reason why we need regional strategy to tackle this and not rely on external powers.
 
'we need whatever'

You had decades to build vaccine capacity did you not? I know a big exam is around the corner and don't study for it. And when the snap test comes the dude who did the homework does well. And so I blame the teacher for making him head boy and say 'this is why I say we need a study strategy'
The sweetest part 8-)

“In the last few weeks, we have been speaking to like-minded countries, including Japan, the United States, India etcetera, and India fortunately has been able to provide some COVAXIN vaccines to Paraguay,” he said, referring to a shot developed by India’s Bharat Biotech and a state research institute.
 
'we need whatever'

You had decades to build vaccine capacity did you not? I know a big exam is around the corner and don't study for it. And when the snap test comes the dude who did the homework does well. And so I blame the teacher for making him head boy and say 'this is why I say we need a study strategy'
Correct, it boils down to outsourcing to any outside party and leaving you with no capability.

We have learnt it the hard way here. Fortunately we have Aspen Pharma group which is doing this work here for the entire African Union; we cannot rely on any external players outside this continent to use this as a political tool. This applies to all precursors ingredients as well.

What I am stating, there needs to be regional level production of vaccines vs politicising it.
 
Correct, it boils down to outsourcing to any outside party and leaving you with no capability.

We have learnt it the hard way here. Fortunately we have Aspen Pharma group which is doing this work here for the entire African Union; we cannot rely on any external players outside this continent to use this as a political tool.
Well it was china that started the bullying. India has delivered vaccines to many countries (Bhutan to Barbados) without requiring a diplomatic quid pro quo
 
Correct - I credit India that. Even for giving it all neighbours without pre-conditions.
 
