What's new

Taiwan says Chinese warplane crashed in disputed South China Sea

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,987
25
18,562
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.scmp.com

Taiwan says Chinese warplane crashed in disputed South China Sea

Intelligence chiefs tell legislature that a Y-8 anti-submarine vessel came down in the disputed waters earlier this month.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com


A Chinese Y-8 plane. Photo: Handout

A Chinese Y-8 plane. Photo: Handout

  • Intelligence chiefs tell legislature that a Y-8 anti-submarine vessel came down in the disputed waters earlier this month
  • Beijing has not confirmed the reports but the briefing says the PLA launched search and rescue operations under the guise of training drills
Taiwan’s intelligence authorities have said that a People’s Liberation Army warplane crashed in the disputed South China Sea earlier this month.

Soon after the accident, the PLA announced military drills near the suspected crash site, the island’s National Security Bureau told the legislature on Thursday, confirming earlier reports by a Vietnamese journalist.

The intelligence bureau chief delivered a report that said the crashed plane was a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft. He added that soon after the crash, the PLA announced navigation restrictions in the adjacent waters to carry out search and rescue operations in the name of “military training”.

It said the operations were conducted in the waters close to the disputed “nine-dash line”, which marks the maximum extent of China’s historical claims over the South China Sea.

Its claim over the waters and the islands within it – including the Paracels, Spratleys, Zhongsha and the Pratas – are disputed by several countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam.

The report said the PLA wanted to use the incident to “test the limits of the US and other South China Sea claimants” while the world was focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked to elaborate on the incident, bureau director Chen Ming-tong declined to give further details, saying the entire case involved sensitive intelligence issues.

Chen was invited to the legislature on Thursday along with other senior officials, including defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and Mainland Affairs Council vice-chairman Chiu Chui-cheng, to report on the cross-strait situation following the invasion of Ukraine.

Chen confirmed a Vietnamese journalist’s report that a Chinese military patrol plane had crashed off the coast of Vietnam.

On Sunday the journalist, Duan Dang, citing sources familiar with the matter, tweeted that the PLA Air Force had lost contact with a Y-8 maritime patrol aircraft as it flew over an area of water southwest of Sanya in China’s Hainan province on March 1.

He said China had launched a search-and-rescue operation and “concealed it with drills” between March 1 and 2.

China never acknowledged the incident but it did announce that it would carry out a week of military drills until March 15 in an area between its southern province of Hainan and Vietnam and warned shipping to stay away.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea
Replies
0
Views
164
Beast
B
B
PLA warplanes tie noose around neck of ‘Taiwan secessionists’: Global Times editorial
Replies
2
Views
332
K_Bin_W
K
B
PLA sent more warplanes near Taiwan island than DPP authority claimed: China's Defense Ministry
Replies
0
Views
263
Beidou2020
B
B
PLA holds drills surrounding China’s 2nd largest island to ‘enhance combat preparedness’
Replies
0
Views
546
Beidou2020
B
Nan Yang
Race to beat China to recover $100m US F-35 stealth fighter from bottom of South China Sea after it crash landed on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson:
Replies
10
Views
879
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom