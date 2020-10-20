Taiwan says Chinese diplomats assaulted official in Fiji

"TAIPEI: Taiwan on Monday accused two Chinese diplomats of gatecrashing a hotel function hosted by its de facto embassy in Fiji and assaulting an employee.

Taipei's foreign ministry said its trade office -- the equivalent of an embassy -- was hosting a party in the Fijian capital Suva on Oct 8 to celebrate Taiwan's National Day.

Two Chinese embassy workers in Fiji gatecrashed the gathering and began taking pictures of guests, the statement said.

When the pair were asked to leave, they assaulted an official, putting him in hospital."



So this is the brave new world we can expect when supah powah china can really dominate the world . Ambassadors being officially assaulted. Shameful.