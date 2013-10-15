What's new

Taiwan says Chinese anti-submarine aircraft entered ADIZ

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1600331480555.png

Two Chinese anti-submarine aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Sept. 16) and were warned to leave by the country’s Air Force, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday (Sept. 17).

The ministry said the two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine planes entered the ADIZ to the southwest of Taiwan and were given verbal radio warnings to leave the area. Taiwan’s Air Force also monitored the two Chinese planes.

China has recently stepped up military actions in the Taiwan Strait in an attempt to intimidate Taiwan. The previous week, Sept. 9 and 10, People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes and People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships carried out massive military drills off the southwest coast of Taiwan.

On Sept. 9, 30 PLAAF fighter planes and seven PLAN warships held joint air and sea exercises in Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ, according to a defense ministry official, CNA reported. Chinese fighter jets breached the country’s ADIZ 21 times on Sept. 9, with a similar number of incursions into the zone on Sept. 10 as well.

News of the Chinese incursion comes the same day as U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach is scheduled to visit Taiwan and attend a memorial service for former Taiwan President Lee Tung-hui (李登輝), to be held on Sept. 19.

www.taiwannews.com.tw

Taiwan says Chinese anti-submarine aircraft entered ADIZ | Taiwan News

China has stepped up military actions in the Taiwan Strait to intimidate Taiwan
www.taiwannews.com.tw
 
