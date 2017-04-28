What's new

Taiwan says China still lacks ability for full assault on island

Prince Kassad

Apr 19, 2020
In its annual report on China's military prowess delivered to parliament, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Taiwan's Defence Ministry laid out scenarios for Chinese actions, including blockades and seizing offshore islands. Taiwan's defense ministry said it was continuing to pay close attention to Chinese threats, both actual and verbal, and while it did not seek war, it was also not afraid of it.
www.reuters.com

Taiwan says China still lacks ability for full assault on island

China's armed forces are growing in their prowess but still lack the capability to launch a full assault on Taiwan, the island's defense ministry said on Monday.
