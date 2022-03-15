What's new

Taiwan-Saudi talks to build $9 billion electronic chips plant in NEOM

The Taiwanese company Foxconn, one of the largest electronic component manufacturers in the world conducts talks with Saudi Arabia to build a $9 billion factory in NEOM to manufacture electronic chips, components of electric vehicles and other electronics..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503420758902677510

(RTTNews) - Foxconn Technology Group, one of the biggest suppliers of Apple Inc. (AAPL), is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia to build a $9 billion facility.

According to Wall Street Journal, Foxconn is in talks with the Arab kingdom about jointly building a $9 billion multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics.

The report says that the Saudi government is reviewing the offer from the company to build a dual-line foundry for surface-mount technology and wafer fabrication in Neom, a tech-focused city-state the kingdom is developing in the desert.

Besides Saudi Arabia, Foxconn is also considering the United Arab Emirates to build the project there, the report said.


https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/app...-to-build-$9-bln-factory-in-saudi-arabia:-wsj


1647368037528.png


1647368073250.png
 

