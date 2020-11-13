Taiwan rejects Xi's speech and says will defend it's own sovereignty

Titanium100
Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council lashed out at the CCP in a statement after Xi’s speech. It said the party had achieved economic development in China, but added that it has clamped down on democracy, violated human rights and grown more dictatorial domestically.
“Democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law are core principles of Taiwanese society — a major institutional difference from the other side of the strait,” said the Mandarin-language statement, which was translated by CNBC.
The council said the Taiwanese government remains determined to defend the island’s sovereignty and democracy. It added that the Taiwanese people have long rejected the “one China principle” and urged Beijing to abandon military intimidation directed at the island.
