Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigns as head of ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigns as head of ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday (Nov 26) suffered by her party. Voter
TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday (Nov 26) suffered by her party.
Voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly chose the opposition Kuomintang, or KMT in several major races across the self-ruled island in an election in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues.

Tsai had spoken out many times about “opposing China and defending Taiwan” in the course of campaigning for her party. But the party’s candidate Chen Shih-chung, who lost his battle for mayor of Taipei, only raised the issue of the Communist Party’s threat a few times before he quickly switched back to local issues as there was little interest, experts said.
Tsai offered her resignation on Saturday evening, a tradition after a major loss, in a short speech in which she also thanked supporters.
“I must shoulder all the responsibility,” she said. “Faced with a result like this, there are many areas that we must deeply review.”
While international observers and the ruling party have attempted to link the elections to the long-term existential threat that is Taiwan’s neighbor, many local experts do not think China — which claims the island as its territory to be annexed by force if necessary — has a large role to play this time around.
“The international community has raised the stakes too high. They’ve raised a local election to this international level, and Taiwan’s survival,” said Yeh-lih Wang, a political science professor at National Taiwan University.

During campaigning, there were few mentions of the large-scale military exercises targeting Taiwan that China held in August in reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.
“So I think if you can’t even raise this issue in Taipei,” Wang said. “You don’t even need to consider it in cities in the south.”
Candidates from the KMT won the mayoral seat in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, as well as in Taoyuan, Taichung and New Taipei city.
Taiwanese were picking their mayors, city council members and other local leaders in all 13 counties and in nine cities. There was also a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18, which was defeated, according to local media.
Chiang Wan-an, the new Taipei mayor, declared victory Saturday night in a large rally. “I will let the world see Taipei’s greatness,” he said.

Not all votes had been formally counted by the time of his speech, but Chiang and the other candidates’ numerical lead allowed them to declare victory.

Kao Hung-an, a candidate in the relatively new Taiwan People’s Party, won the mayoral seat in Hsinchu, a city home to many of Taiwan’s semi-conductor companies.
Campaigns had resolutely focused on the local: Air pollution in the central city of Taichung, traffic snarls in Taipei’s tech hub Nangang, and the island’s COVID-19 vaccine purchasing strategies, which had left the island in short supply during an outbreak last year.
The defeat for the ruling DPP may be partly due to how it handled the pandemic.
“The public has some dissatisfaction with the DPP on this, even though Taiwan has done well relatively speaking in pandemic prevention,” said Weihao Huang, a political science professor at National Sun Yat-sen University.

At an elementary school in New Taipei City, the city that surrounds Taipei, voters young and old came early despite the rain.
Yu Mei-zhu, 60, said she came to cast her ballot for the incumbent Mayor Hou You-yi. “I think he has done well, so I want to continue to support him. I believe in him, and that he can improve our environment in New Taipei City and our transportation infrastructure.”
Tsai came out early Saturday morning to cast her ballot, catching many voters by surprise as her security and entourage swept through the school.
“If the DPP loses many county seats, then their ability to rule will face a very strong challenge,” said You Ying-lung, chair at the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation that regularly conducts public surveys on political issues.
The election results will in some ways also reflect the public’s attitude toward the ruling party’s performance in the last two years, You said.
Some felt apathetic to the local race. “It feels as if everyone is almost the same, from the policy standpoint,” said 26-year-old Sean Tai, an employee at a hardware store.
Tai declined to say who he voted for, but wants someone who will raise Taipei’s profile and bring better economic prospects while keeping the status quo with China. “We don’t want to be completely sealed off. I really hope that Taiwan can be seen internationally,” he said.
@Foinikas @Hamartia Antidote @Han Patriot @etylo @Mista

Why did Green party loses so badly? I thought all Taiwanese are fully behind the independent Green party for Independent of Taiwan? Does this means most Taiwanese do not want independent from China but continue stable and economic growth as priority?

Most Taiwanese agree one China policy and Taiwan is not fully independent. They believe they are part of China. :enjoy:

If PRC throw a referendum for Taiwan now, I am sure most Taiwanese will vote for one China and no independent from mainland China. :enjoy:
 
Why did Green party loses so badly? I thought all Taiwanese are fully behind the independent Green party for Independent of Taiwan? Does this means most Taiwanese do not want independent from China but continue stable and economic growth as priority?

Most Taiwanese agree one China policy and Taiwan is not fully independent. They believe they are part of China. :enjoy:

If PRC throw a referendum for Taiwan now, I am sure most Taiwanese will vote for one China and no independent from mainland China. :enjoy:
Penn alum..lawyer in the US.
Does it has anything to do with TSMC buying spree by Warren buffet and TSMC losing some business to US?
or the current gov going openly against with mainland with hosting pelosi?
 
@Mista

Truth must have hurt u badly, poor thing. May I know what loser excuse you want to provide for the stupid woman lost ? :rofl:

truthseeker2010 said:
Does it has anything to do with TSMC buying spree by Warren buffet and TSMC losing some business to US?
or the current gov going openly against with mainland with hosting pelosi?
The bad r/s with mainland China is hurting ordinary Taiwanese lives and livelihood. Of cos, they are not supporting the stupid woman foolish campaign which brings them to nothing.
 
Beast said:
Why did Green party loses so badly? I thought all Taiwanese are fully behind the independent Green party for Independent of Taiwan? Does this means most Taiwanese do not want independent from China but continue stable and economic growth as priority?
Taiwan is already independent 🙄
 
Beast said:
Why are you posting this? You think most Taiwanese really appreciate the woman visit Taiwan? lol..


Looks like autocratic USA try to shove their idea on Taiwanese when things dont go their way. :enjoy: Poor thing.

Most Taiwanese rather want a solid r/s with PRC than USA. The vote dont lie. :enjoy:
LOL! A few people show up for a peaceful protest against her visit and now the whole country is against her visit???

Maybe all of China is actually against the CCP due to this not-so-peaceful protest.


Using your logic I guess you don't you understand the Chinese people hate the Chinese government?


OMG CIVIL WAR...The sky is falling!!!
 
Foinikas said:
Taiwan is already independent 🙄
Most Taiwanese dont think that way. You need to respect the vote of Taiwanese.
They believe in one China policy! :enjoy:

Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! A few people show up for a peacful and now the whole country is against her visit???

Maybe all of China is actually against the CCP due to this.

Looks like lose your plot and look desperate to avoid the humiliation by posting junk with none related to why the stupid woman lost the vote of Taiwanese? Why not you post some commedy video to avoid answer my inquiry? Stop avoiding why the woman lose. Arent most Taiwanese behind her back supporting Taiwan as independent? But why she lost?

Come on... its not difficult to answer.

Why avoid it? :enjoy:
 
Foinikas said:
Because some opposition mayors got elected in some cities?
LOL.. Loser will avoid talking about the real truth. Why the stupid woman resign if its just mayor election. Dont avoid the topic. I know loser always used such trick to avoid my inquiry. I guess you cant wait for Taiwan to be autocractic and overthrow the election result.

When things dont suit your way, you clown will flip to whatever good or bad just to suit your agenda.

The vote of Taiwanese has shown. Respect their will and accept the reality that Taiwan as part of China. This is what most Taiwanese want. They want taiwan to develop stable r/s in economic and politically with mainland China. :enjoy: Taiwanese are not interested to be sidekick of USA.
 

