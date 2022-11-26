Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigns as head of ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses

Hamartia Antidote said:



Maybe all of China is actually against the CCP due to this.



LOL! A few people show up for a peacful and now the whole country is against her visit???Maybe all of China is actually against the CCP due to this. Click to expand...

Most Taiwanese dont think that way. You need to respect the vote of Taiwanese.They believe in one China policy!Looks like lose your plot and look desperate to avoid the humiliation by posting junk with none related to why the stupid woman lost the vote of Taiwanese? Why not you post some commedy video to avoid answer my inquiry? Stop avoiding why the woman lose. Arent most Taiwanese behind her back supporting Taiwan as independent? But why she lost?Come on... its not difficult to answer.Why avoid it?