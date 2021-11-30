What's new

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen in hot water for allegedly forging doctoral dissertation, credentials of UK's LSE

> Global Times

You overestimate Taiwan's influence if you think Tsai can collaborate with LSE to forge her PhD lol.

 
kankan326 said:
Ironically, Tsai once boasted to media that her doctoral dissertation was so good that she deserves to get 1.5 PhDs.


Tsai in hot water for allegedly forging doctoral dissertation, credentials of UK's LSE - Global Times

According to western freedom and democracy, lying and misleading are part of the deal. Nothing to get work up over it. :enjoy:
Mista said:
> Global Times

You overestimate Taiwan's influence if you think Tsai can collaborate with LSE to forge her PhD lol.

She never Collaborate with LSE. She forge those documents of LSE.
 
Beast said:
She never Collaborate with LSE. She forge those documents of LSE.
www.lse.ac.uk

LSE statement on PhD of Dr Tsai Ing-wen

Records of LSE and of the University of London confirm that Dr Tsai was correctly awarded a PhD in Law in 1984.
Unfair trade practices and safeguard actions [A digital copy of Ing-wen Tsai's personal copy of the original thesis presented to the Library in 2019.] - LSE Theses Online

Can’t wait for the day this separatist is captured by the PLA and executed.
 
Mista said:
Her PhD supervisor was allegedly Michael Elliot.

The only Michael Elliot I found affiliated with LSE at the time was this man: https://www.weforum.org/people/michael-j-elliott

He does not have a PhD. In fact he does not even have a MS.

In the very thesis you provided, he is referred to as "Mr. Michael Elliot", not "Dr. Michael Elliot", further supporting evidence for the fact that he does not have a PhD.

How does someone with no graduate degree of their own, get the right to supervise someone for a PhD degree?

OK let's just say that he is an extraordinary genius who does not need a graduate degree to be a PhD supervisor (which almost never happens).

A PhD supervisor typically takes on multiple students over their career. Who were his other students? Or was he a so called 1 time professor for a so called 1 time student?

richardsonreports.wordpress.com

Tsai Ing-wen thesis sets off academic firestorm of controversy over “fake news” versus censored truth

Tsai Ing-wen, president of the Republic of China in-exile, once wrote a book that now she doesn’t want anybody to read. Tsai’s 1984 thesis for the London School of Economics entitled “U…
richardsonreports.wordpress.com richardsonreports.wordpress.com

Her committee is also not public knowledge. Why?

Finally... I already caught multiple grammatical errors on the first 3 pages of her supposed thesis.
 
