Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen in hot water for allegedly forging doctoral dissertation, credentials of UK's LSE

Mista said:



You overestimate Taiwan's influence if you think Tsai can collaborate with LSE to forge her PhD lol.



> Global TimesYou overestimate Taiwan's influence if you think Tsai can collaborate with LSE to forge her PhD lol. Click to expand...

According to western freedom and democracy, lying and misleading are part of the deal. Nothing to get work up over it.She never Collaborate with LSE. She forge those documents of LSE.