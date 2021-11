Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen in hot water for allegedly forging doctoral dissertation, credentials of UK's LSE

Tsai Ing-wen thesis sets off academic firestorm of controversy over “fake news” versus censored truth Tsai Ing-wen, president of the Republic of China in-exile, once wrote a book that now she doesn’t want anybody to read. Tsai’s 1984 thesis for the London School of Economics entitled “U…

Her PhD supervisor was allegedly Michael Elliot.The only Michael Elliot I found affiliated with LSE at the time was this man: https://www.weforum.org/people/michael-j-elliott He does not have a PhD. In fact he does not even have a MS.In the very thesis you provided, he is referred to as "Mr. Michael Elliot", not "Dr. Michael Elliot", further supporting evidence for the fact that he does not have a PhD.OK let's just say that he is an extraordinary genius who does not need a graduate degree to be a PhD supervisor (which almost never happens).A PhD supervisor typically takes on multiple students over their career. Who were his other students? Or was he a so called 1 time professor for a so called 1 time student?Her committee is also not public knowledge. Why?Finally... I already caught multiple grammatical errors on the first 3 pages of her supposed thesis.