Taiwan President shows their F 16 Upgrade Program

Good news



UK is also considering weapons sales to Taiwan



Republic of Taiwan needs to be protected at all costs



they want remain a free and democratic country and independent country



and UK will do everything within its power to ensure stability is maintained in the region



it is said that Royal Navy will permanently deploy a Hunter Killer Nuclear Submarine in the Pacific region 24/7 at 365



that alone should ensure no one makes any silly makes



Astute Class SSN is the Worlds most advanced submarine defeating the USN Virginia Class in exercises