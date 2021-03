Taiwan on the brink: Xi plans annexation within next five years warns Chinese scholar XI JINPING plans to annex Taiwan by force in the next five years according to a prediction from a Chinese scholar.

The prediction comes as the Chinese leader calls on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to “step up preparations for war.” Wu Qiang, a former Tsinghua politics professor, made claims on Radio Free Asia that Xi was “likely planning to make a definitive move to annex.”Wu added that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) parlance “unify” is a cover for their intention to use military force.He also said the move would come “in the next five years.”Wu was reportedly ejected from the prestigious Tsinghua university in 2015 for refusing to write propaganda promoting Xi and his policies.The warning was echoed by Admiral Philip Davidson, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command who also gave a similar prediction on China’s plans to invade.In a statement on March 9, the admiral said: “I worry that they’re accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order … by 2050.“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that.“I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years.”Wu’s prediction comes as the US and China prepare to hold a joint summit in Alaska on March 18 to discuss tensions between the two countries in the South China Sea.People’s daily cited Xi as stating: “The entire army needs to strengthen its performance so as to do a good job of ensuring a good start to the 14th Five-Year Plan and of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party."Xi also claimed that in 2020, the PLA had "strengthened military training and preparations for war.”He added: “We should persist in using combat to guide our work, step up preparations for war..."Wu added that the conflict over Taiwan will create a “flashpoint” and “trigger changes in Sino-US relations sooner rather than later.”