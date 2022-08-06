What's new

Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel

Top Taiwan defence official found dead amid tensions with China: Report​

World News
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 11:46 AM IST
According to Taiwan's official news agency, his body was found this morning while he was on a business trip to Pingtung in southern Taiwan.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit, was on Saturday found dead in a hotel room, Taiwan's official Central News Agency was quoted by Reuters.

According to the report, his body was found this morning while he was on a business trip to Pingtung in southern Taiwan. Authorities are still investigating the cause of death. Ou Yang had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects, the report stated.

The news comes hours after Taiwan's military said that the Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait were simulating an attack on its main island.

Beijing conducted military drills with more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships surrounding Taiwan's main island, China's state media said Friday.

Beijing has been pressing ahead with military exercises to aimed at blockade and ultimate invasion of the self-ruled island. Tensions heightened after the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that enraged the Chinese government.

The military-owned government in Taiwan is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity as it boosts its combat power in light of China's growing military threat.

Top Taiwan defence official found dead amid tensions with China: Report

