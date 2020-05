BY :NUR YASMINAPRIL 20, 2020Jakarta. Indonesia received a shipment of medical equipment donated by Taiwanese non-profit charity, the Ishihara Charity Foundation, on Monday.The equipment included 15 ventilators, 140,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), 20,000 face shields and 300,000 surgical masks, to be delivered in two phases.Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, the deputy of maritime sovereignty at the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, said the donation would help the government overcome a shortage of equipment during the pandemic "We are grateful for this help. This shows the global community does care about overcoming this Covid-19 pandemic together. We will send the equipment to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency branches in East Java and West Java, Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta and a few state-owned companies," Purbaya said on Monday.According to the ministry, the Ishihara Charity Foundation said the best way to help Indonesia right now is by providing protective equipment for its medical workers.Indonesia has been struggling to meet PPE demand for its health workers as the number of its coronavirus cases keeps rising steadily Many medical workers fear for their safety as they resort to non-standard protective gear when tending to Covid-19 patients.According to the Indonesian Association of Doctors (IDI), 24 doctors have died from Covid-19 since the first cases were announced at the beginning of March . The Indonesian National Nurses Associaton (PPNI) also announced 13 nurses have died as of last week.