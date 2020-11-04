Taiwan netizen complained that the UAV US sold to them are "overpriced" and "utter useless against China"

Most Taiwan netizen response are negative WRT the news about US to sell Taiwan MQ-9B UAV for about $150 million a piece:Some ask for why MQ-9B is cost 150 million when the Belgium purchase them at a price tag of about 1/4th the priceSome suggest it is useless against PRCSome suggest it is a tax for being a low IQ Taiwan politicianSome questioned why Taiwan bought MQ-9B instead of their own designSome believe the only usefulness about MQ-9B is that the UAV can transmit the data they collected from PLAN ships back to the US, and so it only benefit to the USGet a google translator and see the rest:I think MQ-9B deal is the last campaign donation Taiwan made to Trump