Taiwan netizen complained that the UAV US sold to them are "overpriced" and "utter useless against China"

Most Taiwan netizen response are negative WRT the news about US to sell Taiwan MQ-9B UAV for about $150 million a piece:

Some ask for why MQ-9B is cost 150 million when the Belgium purchase them at a price tag of about 1/4th the price

Some suggest it is useless against PRC

Some suggest it is a tax for being a low IQ Taiwan politician

Some questioned why Taiwan bought MQ-9B instead of their own design

Some believe the only usefulness about MQ-9B is that the UAV can transmit the data they collected from PLAN ships back to the US, and so it only benefit to the US

Get a google translator and see the rest:

234812jo42rhsmrpm7c47j.jpg

I think MQ-9B deal is the last campaign donation Taiwan made to Trump:rofl:
 
The attached screen capture has too LOW resolution to be legible. At current form, it's almost useless.

Suggestion, if it is your own capture, please break it down into several images to have higher resolution outputs.
 
Some believe Elvis is still alive..
Some suggest Chairman Mao was an Alien
Some ask for a brain

easy to find garbage on the internet but must you bring it here..
 
