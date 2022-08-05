What's new

Taiwan military holds live fire drill, shells hit a village and cause massive mountain fire

Taiwan military holds live fire drill, shells hit a village and cause massive mountain fire

台当局在澎湖、金门、东引、东沙岛进行实弹演习，然而马祖东引的火炮射击演习出现了意外，不知哪种炮弹打中了当地村落后山，引发山火，吓坏当地民众。On the evening of August 5, the Taiwan authorities conducted live ammunition exercises in Penghu, Jinmen, Dongyin and Dongsha Islands. However, there was an accident in the artillery firing exercise conducted by Mazu Dongyin. It is unknown which kind of artillery shells hit the back mountain of the local village, triggering a mountain fire and scaring the local people.

 
I always know those poorly trained, low morale clowns will burn themselves, PLA doesn't need to go there to fight, just kick start some chaos and confusion and they themselves will do the killiings and all the rest of the jobs.
 

