Taiwan media disclose why U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft canceled visit to Taiwan

台海1月差點開戰幕後秘辛！中國苦忍2個多月，美台1行動險擦槍走火-新新聞
美國拜登政府上台後，在經貿、科技及香港、新疆民主人權議題上，對中國仍持強硬立場，但在敏感的美中台關係上卻相對緩和，既未如川普政府時熱衷打台灣牌刺激中國，反而還重申美國一中政策不變，更多次敦促兩岸重啟對話。據了解，拜登政府對兩岸爭端力持審慎，似與今年1月間美國政權交接前夕，
China warned US if kelly's flight arrived at the airspace above China ( include Taiwan ), PLA will send fighter plane there too, and US will bear all consequences.
US have to heed the warning, because the last time they don't heed the warning of China was in 1950, during the Korean war,China warned US not to cross the 38th line, or China will send troops,US took China's warning as nothing, and what happeded next is known by all.