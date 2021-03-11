Taiwan media disclose why U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft canceled visit to Taiwan

China warned US if kelly's flight arrived at the airspace above China ( include Taiwan ), PLA will send fighter plane there too, and US will bear all consequences.US have to heed the warning, because the last time they don't heed the warning of China was in 1950, during the Korean war,China warned US not to cross the 38th line, or China will send troops,US took China's warning as nothing, and what happeded next is known by all.