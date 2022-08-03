Taiwan Island MOD : China's Maneuvers Have Reached The Point of Blocking Taiwan's Air and Sea Space !

Where are you mighty uncle sam
Your ally need help
What will you do now USA?They are inside your ally Territory’s.
You said you will protect your ally sovereignty’s LOL
Just look at their Military exercise area, not only inside Taiwan Territorial waters (blue line) but also inside their Internal waters (purple line) Damn !
Protect their ally, my 4ss
ROC UN seat 1971
South Vietnam 1975
Plaza Accord to Japan 1985
Georgia 2008
Crimea 2014
Afghanistan 2021
Ukraine 2022
Taiwan now
And the list goes on….
