Taiwan Island MOD : China's Maneuvers Have Reached The Point of Blocking Taiwan's Air and Sea Space !

Where are you mighty uncle sam :lol:
Your ally need help
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554683204728127491

What will you do now USA?
:lol:
They are inside your ally Territory’s.

You said you will protect your ally sovereignty’s LOL

Just look at their Military exercise area, not only inside Taiwan Territorial waters (blue line) but also inside their Internal waters (purple line) Damn !
1200426B-A277-4415-92FF-821302DF557E.jpeg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554686453644500992

Protect their ally, my 4ss
:rofl:



ROC UN seat 1971
South Vietnam 1975
Plaza Accord to Japan 1985
Georgia 2008
Crimea 2014
Afghanistan 2021
Ukraine 2022
Taiwan now
And the list goes on….
 
The military exercise area is so well planned, that’s effectively blocked all Taiwan’s island Ports & Waterway

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554680196766519296

What will you do uncle USA? China just effectively naval blockaded your ally @F-22Raptor :enjoy:

add 2016-China's south sea to the list.
Don’t forget also, Scharborough shoal 2012

Taiwan shall open fire on PRChina warship.
If you are normal person and not a pussy one. When Foreign Naval Fleet & Fully Armed Planes exercising inside your fvcking territorial waters without any of your permission, you should shoot them down for sure :enjoy:


C’mon what are you waiting TW/USA
 
China's goal has always been Taiwan, not the US or Pelosi. This is designed to exert Chinese sovereignty over the island, and to highlight Taiwan's lack of sovereignty. I believe a diplomatic campaign would follow revolving around that point.
 

