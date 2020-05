Taiwan has(had) three shields against China mainland.1, Good China-USA relationship. The main reason that China doesn't want to unitify Taiwan so far is because it tries its best to avoid breaking relationship with USA. China undeniably benefited a lot from this close tie with US. Especially in economical aspect. But we all know things changed.2, TSMC. Taiwanese like to boast TSMC is their nuke shield. Invading Taiwan is equal to destroying China mainland own economy. Now this shield is gradually becoming spear of USA. TSMC is not only useless to China, more than that. It's a danger to China.3, The good will of mainland Chinese. Unless you are a mainland Chinese, no other people would understand how drastically mainland Chinese have changed their attitude to Taiwan. Just 10 years ago, most mainland Chinese had positive view to Taiwanese. We believe Taiwanese are our brothers.We were connected by blood. But later we found Taiwanese hate Chinese and worship west so much. They voluntarily became America's paw. Every time there is an anti-China issue, Taiwan would always be the first one that steps out. Now 95% mainland Chinese support military unification.This picture was found in February. When China was in the darkest Covid-19 time.