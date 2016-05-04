What's new

‘Taiwan independence’ means war not empty threat: Global Times editorial

Wu Qian, spokesperson of China’s Ministry of National Defense, sternly warned on Thursday that “Taiwan independence” means war. Both the island of Taiwan and the US responded to his remarks. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that the Pentagon “sees no reason why tensions over Taiwan need to lead to anything like confrontation.” He reaffirmed the US’ “obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act” and the US military “remains ready in all respects to meet our security commitments in the region.”

Taiwan’s “mainland affairs council” pretends to be unswayed, saying on Thursday that the mainland should think carefully and not underestimate the island’s determination to defend its “sovereignty” and “uphold freedom and democracy.” It also warned that any of the mainland’s words and deeds that deliberately provoke Taiwan’s bottom line may cause far-reaching effects that the mainland cannot bear. This is the typical gesture for the Taiwan authority to put on an air.

Taiwan and the US should be sent a message: Do not misjudge or underestimate the Chinese mainland’s determination and will to defend its territorial integrity and to severely punish the reckless acts of “Taiwan independence” forces. If the island of Taiwan and the US regard the previous US administration’s last-minute acts as a new starting point of their ties and continue to promote “Taiwan independence,” it is predictable that military conflicts will be triggered across the Taiwan Straits.

We urge Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to give up their performance of pretending to be fearless. They are dividing the country and will eventually be eliminated by force if they don’t stop before it’s too late.

The mainland has abundant power to do so. The 1.4 billion Chinese people are especially united in defending their territorial integrity. “Taiwan independence” means war – this is not only the declaration of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), but also the common attitude of all Chinese people. The DPP must not take any chances.

Since the Tsai Ing-wen authority came to power, they have refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, fundamentally undermining mutual development across the Straits. They have also abused Taiwan’s ties with the US, pushing the two into a strategic dead end. The mainland has blocked them from the front, and it would be a suicidal act for them to keep rushing forward on the wrong path. If they want to find a new way, their only choice is to stop, go back and walk out of the dead end.

The DPP authority must fully understand that they are already in danger. They engage in undercover “Taiwan independent” acts and strengthen their collusion with the US, increasing the mainland’s cost of dealing with the Taiwan question. Their behavior has irritated the Chinese mainland. Mainland public opinion has been increasingly talking about using forces and promoting peace and reunification with the use of force. If Taiwan authorities keep engaging in major moves to collude with the US, it would not be surprising if the PLA teaches them an unprecedented lesson.

The mainland is militarily prepared for such a lesson. The public is also prepared psychologically. This is not an empty threat. Taiwan authorities need to see it’s a possible scenario, in which the arrow is fitted to the string.

Taiwan authorities are weak. Ordinary people in the island do not want to take the risk of “Taiwan independence” along with them, who are completely incapable of taking any major moves. They have already gone too far in the early stages and severe punishments await them. They must be very cautious in the future. Otherwise, the countdown will begin for the destruction of this separatist authority.

Taiwan authorities are small and they must be aware of current affairs. But they are ignorant of current affairs and cling to the US and its Indo-Pacific Strategy, believing they can do whatever they want or even become a “country” with US support. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China with strong legal bond. The short distance between the two sides of the Straits also makes this historical fact unchangeable. The rise of the Chinese mainland’s economic and military power has buried the “Taiwan independence” opportunism. Never before in modern times has Taiwan’s destiny been so clearly held in the mainland’s hands as it is today. Taiwan authority should not misjudge the situation.

No one dares to really collide with Chinese mainland’s will to defend its core interests in the Taiwan Straits. Do Taiwan authorities want to collide? They will be like a moth to a flame.


Now Biden is totally paralyzed and too afraid to engage in direct combat against China over Taiwan :rofl:
 
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed

Taipei's Zhongzheng and Zhongshan districts would be heavily bombarded in first wave.Taiwan's Presidential Office is at the top of China's list of structures to bomb
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid China's show of force last weekend featuring eight bombers and reports that this is a "dress rehearsal" for war, China affairs analyst Ian Easton has provided a list of the major potential Taiwan targets of Chinese warplanes in the event of an attack, including in the heart of Taipei.

On Saturday (Jan. 23), the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) flew 13 planes over Taiwan's air identification defense zone (ADIZ), including one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, four J-16 fighter jets, and eight Xian H-6K bombers. This was followed the next day by an intrusion into the ADIZ by 15 military aircraft, including two Y-8 anti-submarine planes, two SU-30 fighter jets, six J-10 jet fighters, four J-16s, and one Y-8 reconnaissance plane.

On Tuesday (Jan. 26), Forbes cited Bernard Cole, a professor at the National War College in Washington, D.C., as asserting that the sorties represented a "dress rehearsal" for a future assault on Taiwan. “It does demonstrate the PLAAF’s ability to put together a multi-plane strike, which we would likely see in the event of a hot war against Taiwan,” said Cole.

When asked to comment on which Taiwanese locations would likely be targeted by China's fleet of over 200 H-6 bombers in the event of an all-out war, Easton provided a list of targets acquired from internal PLA military documents labeled for "military use only" and published in his book "The Chinese Invasion Threat: Taiwan's Defense and American Strategy in Asia." According to Easton, who is a fellow at the Project 2049 Institute, the first wave of attacks would be aimed at Taiwan's "important command and control centers, early-warning radars, airstrips, and air defense batteries."

These attacks would be carried out by missiles as part of SEAD, or "suppression of enemy air defenses" as well as special operations forces (SOF) on the ground. These operations would also include the use of high-powered microwave and laser weapons to destroy computer hardware and electronic systems to weaken defenders' "information domination and situational awareness."

Once the SEAD and SOF operations have been completed, China would dispatch its H-6 bombers and fighters to fire missiles and bombs at an even wider variety of targets across the country. Easton said that during these initial attacks, the PLA will carry out "key point strikes" designed to quickly take out Taiwan's government, with the Presidential Office likely "the first to be hit."

Other key government structures include the Executive Yuan, Legislative Yuan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Affairs, among others. Easton said that because these buildings will be well defended, spies will be planted in advance to pinpoint the locations of key leaders and weaknesses in the buildings and bunkers beneath them.

After Taipei's Zhongzheng District is heavily bombarded, the next area of focus will be the area of Dazhi near the Grand Hotel, Dominican International School, and Miramar Entertainment park, as the vast Heng Shan Military Command Center lies beneath. Outside of Taipei, the top military bases in China's sights include the Army Command Headquarters in Taoyuan's Longtan District, the Six Army Headquarters in Taoyuan's Zhongli District, the 10th Army Headquarters outside Taichung, and the Eighth Army Headquarters in Kaoshiung's Qishan District.

Because Taiwanese generals will be taking shelter in underground bunkers with complex networks of tunnels, the PLAAF plans to drop bunker-busting bombs. The bombers will also hone in on Taiwan's fuel supplies and power grid, striking every oil refinery, pipeline, power plant, and transformer in sight.

Easton wrote that PLA manuals send mixed signals with Taiwan's nuclear power plants, with one admonishing PLA officers not to bomb them, while another expresses confidence that China's air-to-ground missiles can be accurate enough to only take the plants offline, while not causing a catastrophic meltdown. With air superiority well in hand by this stage, Chinese bombers will destroy the remnants of fighter squadrons and mobile missile batteries.

The last wave of bombing that Easton wrote, referred to by the PLA as "final strikes," would consist of wiping out the rest of Taiwan's military forces and then taking aim at civilians to "terrorize the island into submission." To pave the way for invasion forces, bombers would destroy the country's transportation infrastructure, communications network, defense industries, supply depots, logistics centers, airports, and radio and TV stations.

When asked what weapons Taiwan has in its arsenal that could survive the massive first wave and strike back, Easton said the country's road-mobile Hsiung Feng cruise missiles "could easily survive and engage in counter strikes on enemy ships, amphibious staging areas, and airbases."

He said Taiwan's arsenal of short-range air defense missiles are "highly survivable." Examples include Tien Chien (Sky Sword, 天劍) missiles mounted on the Antelope air defense system, the Avenger Air Defense System, Sparrow missiles, Hawk missiles, and Stinger missiles.

He said that the Patriot-3 and Tien Kung III (Skybow III, 天弓三) launchers are somewhat mobile but "challenging to move and hide because they are so large and complex."

The following are locations where the PLA would likely strike early on in the war:

Northern Taiwan
Taoyuan
  • Luzhu District
Taipei
  • Zhongzheng District
  • Zhongshan District
New Taipei
  • Tamsui District
  • Linkou District
  • Xindian District
  • Jinshan District
  • Nangang District
  • Sanzhi District
Hsinchu
  • Wufeng Township
Yilan
  • Su-ao Township
Central Taiwan
Taichung
  • Taiping District
  • Dadu District
  • Ching Chuan Kang Air Base
Miaoli
  • Zhunan Township
Chiayi
  • Chiayi Airbase
Eastern Taiwan
Hualien
  • Meilunshan
Taitung
  • Zhiben
Southern Taiwan
Tainan
  • Xinhua District
  • Jiali District
Kaohsiung
  • Renwu District
  • Alian District
  • Linyuan District
  • Xiaogang District
Pingtung
  • Pingtung Airbase
Lienchiang County
  • Dongyin Township
Of particular note is the Leshan radar station in Hsinchu's Wufeng Township because it houses PAVE PAWS early warning radar. The system can detect and monitor threats up to 5,000 kilometers away.
 
Here is the scenario of what will happen..

Just like what happened to the Philippines in 2012 when Obama abandoned them and China annexed these philippines Island with force the US pushed the philippines to do something but when Philippines mobilized the Americans were nowhere to be found. They cut their losses short and didn't intervene.

Everything on the eastern side will be the same case such as what happened in Arunachal, Ladakh, Philippines, Parcel Islands. The US won't intervene in anything on the eastern theatre as someone already mentioned and he was correct. If China were to decide to take Taiwan nobody would intervene and the US will cut it's losses short like it did with the philippines and move on and the philippines are still mad about this until now they say the Americans betrayed them
 
