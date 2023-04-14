What's new

Taiwan Hafu Day, ( Han Chinese traditional wear)

Taiwan Hafu Day, ( Han Chinese traditional wear)

The Hanfu movement has gained a large following among the ethnic Han Chinese group, which makes up more than 92% of the mainland Chinese population and over 98% of Taiwan's.



Two Taiwan actresses， Joey Wang and Maggie Cheung wearing Hanfu in the movie : The Legend of the White Snake
 
The Hanfu movement has gained a large following among the ethnic Han Chinese group, which makes up more than 92% of the mainland Chinese population and over 98% of Taiwan's.

