Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea

Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea

Taiwan's air force grounded its fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Monday after one crashed into the sea, the second combat aircraft loss in the space of three months though this time the pilot was rescued.
TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force grounded its fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Monday after one crashed into the sea, the second combat aircraft loss in the space of three months though this time the pilot was rescued.
