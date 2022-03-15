Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea Taiwan's air force grounded its fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Monday after one crashed into the sea, the second combat aircraft loss in the space of three months though this time the pilot was rescued.

