Taiwan girl shows how futuristic and developed mainland China is to Taiwan and asks mainlanders not to watch it

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 31,993
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Taiwan girl shows how futuristic and developed mainland China is to her fellow Taiwanese and asks the Chinese mainlanders not to watch it so she and her fellow Taiwanese won't feel embarrassed.
Supermakets full of everything you can imagine and delivery system running above in the mid air, first time trying out facial recognition checkout, restaurant served by cute robots...
Supermakets full of everything you can imagine and delivery system running above in the mid air, first time trying out facial recognition checkout, restaurant served by cute robots...