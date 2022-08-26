beijingwalker
Taiwan girl is deeply impressed by a Tibetan "thread town" squeezed in a narrow mountain ravine and how the local Tibetans live there
How tenacious these local Tibetans are, even a place only big enough for one tree to stand, they can still make a living there
If you like to play soccer in this town, minutes later, you will kiss your football goodbye
