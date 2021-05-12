Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Twitter calls the CCP "shameless liars"

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 23,235
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Americans used to fight bloody civil war too.
Is that on the menu for extra spicy kung pao?Just two letters, a dash and a numeral:
JL-3
China’s new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analystshttps://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3131873/chinas-new-nuclear-submarine-missiles-expand-range-us-analysts?module=lead_hero_story_1&pgtype=homepage China’s newly commissioned nuclear-powered submarine is armed with the country’s most powerful submarine-launched ballistic missile...defence.pk
It's an insert on the back of page 2 on the "100 years of humiliation" menuIs that on the menu for extra spicy kung pao?
That is awfully close to being Pubic of China. Not a good name.Taiwan calls itself Public of China. But it supports China's separatists.
Sorry. Typed wrong wordThat is awfully close to being Pubic of China. Not a good name.
And yet that "sick" society has a much higher per capita income and productivity compared to communist China.I have been watching Taiwan political news for many years. Taiwan is a sick society. Their democracy is nothing but a joke. I'm glad China mainland has a much healthier political system.
Thank to the two dictators-----Chiang Kai Shek and his son Chiang Ching Kuo. When Taiwan was under their rules, everything was fine.And yet that "sick" society has a much higher per capita income and productivity compared to communist China.
So are you saying that Taiwanese dictators were better than mainland China dictators in delivering economic success?Thank to the two dictators-----Chiang Kai Shek and his son Chiang Ching Kuo. When Taiwan was under their rules, everything was fine.
I'm saying without the two dictators, Taiwan would be no different than Philippines.So are you saying that Taiwanese dictators were better than mainland China dictators in delivering economic success?
That is merely a hypothetical scenario. What matters is the actual economic success, which seems to better for the people of Taiwan than for the people of China.I'm saying without the two dictators, Taiwan would be no different than Philippines.
Before the pandemic, millions of mainland Chinese visited Taiwan each year. All of them came back. My parents also visited Taiwan. They don't think Taiwanese have better lives than us.That is merely a hypothetical scenario. What matters is the actual economic success, which seems to better for the people of Taiwan than for the people of China.