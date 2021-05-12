What's new

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Twitter calls the CCP "shameless liars"

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

Just two letters, a dash and a numeral:

JL-3

China’s new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analysts

China's new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analysts

China's newly commissioned nuclear-powered submarine is armed with the country's most powerful submarine-launched ballistic missile...
VCheng

VCheng

Feng Leng said:
Just two letters, a dash and a numeral:

JL-3

China’s new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analysts

China's new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analysts

China's newly commissioned nuclear-powered submarine is armed with the country's most powerful submarine-launched ballistic missile...
Is that on the menu for extra spicy kung pao?
 
kankan326

kankan326

Taiwan calls itself Republic of China. But it supports China's separatists.
Taiwanese themselves are genetically Chinese. But they call Covid-19 Chinese virus.
How mentally disordered creatures they are.

US lap dog calls others shameless. What a joke.
 
kankan326

kankan326

I have been watching Taiwan political news for many years. Taiwan is a sick society. Their democracy is nothing but a joke. I'm glad China mainland has a much healthier political system.
 
VCheng

VCheng

kankan326 said:
I have been watching Taiwan political news for many years. Taiwan is a sick society. Their democracy is nothing but a joke. I'm glad China mainland has a much healthier political system.
And yet that "sick" society has a much higher per capita income and productivity compared to communist China.
 
kankan326

kankan326

VCheng said:
And yet that "sick" society has a much higher per capita income and productivity compared to communist China.
Thank to the two dictators-----Chiang Kai Shek and his son Chiang Ching Kuo. When Taiwan was under their rules, everything was fine.
 
VCheng

VCheng

kankan326 said:
Thank to the two dictators-----Chiang Kai Shek and his son Chiang Ching Kuo. When Taiwan was under their rules, everything was fine.
So are you saying that Taiwanese dictators were better than mainland China dictators in delivering economic success?
 
VCheng

VCheng

kankan326 said:
I'm saying without the two dictators, Taiwan would be no different than Philippines.
That is merely a hypothetical scenario. What matters is the actual economic success, which seems to better for the people of Taiwan than for the people of China.
 
kankan326

kankan326

VCheng said:
That is merely a hypothetical scenario. What matters is the actual economic success, which seems to better for the people of Taiwan than for the people of China.
Before the pandemic, millions of mainland Chinese visited Taiwan each year. All of them came back. My parents also visited Taiwan. They don't think Taiwanese have better lives than us.
 
