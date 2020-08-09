Taiwan forbid Chinese students in Taiwan to come back to Taiwan to finish their degree

I am a Taiwanese who is strongly pro-unification. I think it is important to tell people the circumstance in Taiwan right now. If you have questions about Taiwan, regardless of your viewpoint (unless you want to kill off all mainland Chinese or kill off all Taiwanese), I would be happy to answer. https://www.chinatimes.com/opinion/20200807004682-262105?chdtv The above article is in traditional Chinese. I will translate the main point only. There are many mainland Chinese students who study universities in Taiwan. Out of which, 5000 of them are in the final semester (or year) to finish the degree. Taiwanese government forbids them to come back to Taiwan to finish their degree. Those students are innocent. Most of them started their study in Taiwan when the relationship between Taiwan and China is friendlier and was encouraged by both governments. Now, if they can’t get their degree, all the studies they had done were wasted. They just wasted 3 or 4 years of their life. The excuse given by Taiwanese government for forbidden their re-entry: the severely pandemic situation in China!!! The excuse is so laughable everybody know this is just Taiwanese government attacking China, similar to a girl telling a guy she can’t go on a date because she has to polish her nails. In addition, only students from mainland China are affected. This policy only targets students from mainland China. I have no doubt the current Taiwanese government will be judged harshly in history as the biggest traitor in recent history.