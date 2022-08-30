F-22Raptor
TAIPEI — Taiwan’s military on Tuesday fired warning shots at a Chinese drone that buzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan near the Chinese coast, a military spokesperson said.
The drone headed back to China after the shots were fired, the spokesperson said, according to Reuters. It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident, according to the news agency.
Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island
It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident.
