What's new

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,395
3
16,435
Country
United States
Location
United States
TAIPEI — Taiwan’s military on Tuesday fired warning shots at a Chinese drone that buzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan near the Chinese coast, a military spokesperson said.

The drone headed back to China after the shots were fired, the spokesperson said, according to Reuters. It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident, according to the news agency.

www.nbcnews.com

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taiwan rebuffs Philippines complaint about S. China Sea live fire drills, saying the island part of the territory of the Republic of China
Replies
7
Views
457
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Taiwan TV station apologises after mistakenly reporting Chinese attack
Replies
5
Views
493
SuvarnaTeja
S
Hamartia Antidote
Aljazeera: Ships resume Taiwan routes amid uncertainty over China drills
Replies
8
Views
283
Han Patriot
H
Muhammed45
Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source
Replies
3
Views
266
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
China Extends Military Exercises Near Taiwan With New Drill
Replies
11
Views
424
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom