Taiwan Defense report focuses on building far-strike capabilities

Taipei, March 21 (CNA) A military defense strategy report recently sent to lawmakers for review has made clear that building Taiwan's far-strike capabilities is the armed forces' top priority in the coming years.The Ministry of National Defense (MND) Quadrennial Defense Review (QDR) says that doing so will effectively extend the nation's defense in depth to delay the advance of a potential Chinese invasion.To boost its far-strike capabilities, the armed forces should continue their ongoing efforts to build more long-distance air-launched missiles, remote-controlled precision weapon systems, says the QDR sent to the Legislative Yuan on Thursday for review.Meanwhile, the QDR says Taiwan will continue to adopt a "resolute defense and multi-domain deterrence" tactic focused on defending its forces and annihilating the enemy near the coastline before they make landfall on the island.Facing Beijing's growing military strength, Taiwan's asymmetric systems must be small, mobile, stealthy and numerous for strategic dispersion, taking advantage of the deployment of anti-ship missiles in coastal areas, rapid reaction forces and mine-laying at sea, it said.Taiwan currently has a number of imported and indigenous weapon systems capable of such far-strike capabilities, including the U.S-made medium-range precision-guided AGM-154C JSOW, Harpoon missiles stationed in coastal areas, as well as locally developed Wan Chien (萬劍) air-to-ground cruise missiles.The QRD was compiled in accordance with the National Defense Act (國防法), which states that the defense ministry is required to submit the report to the Legislative Yuan within 10 months of each presidential inauguration.