Taiwan Angers China With First Europe Office Using Its Name

Aug 26, 2010
Taiwan to open first Europe office in its name, angers China
The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing.
Taiwan will set up its first office in Europe using the name “Taiwan,” drawing a rebuke from China and praise from the US as the island democracy seeks to strengthen its diplomatic presence around the globe in the face of pressure from Beijing.
The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing. Taiwan’s other diplomatic outposts on the continent are under the name of “Taipei.”
“Lithuania has firmly believed in universal values such as democracy, freedom and human rights, and is a like-mined partner of Taiwan,” Wu said. “Taiwan and Lithuania are both at the strategic front line to safeguard democratic and free regimes.”


Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office called the Lithuania office an attempt at seeking independence, and it urged the Baltic nation to adhere to the one-China principle.
China firmly opposes any formal relations between other countries with Taiwan,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Taiwan to open first Europe office in its name, angers China

The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing.
