Taiwan Angers China With First Europe Office Using Its Name

Taiwan to open first Europe office in its name, angers China
The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing.
Topics
Taiwan | China | Europe
Bloomberg Last Updated at July 21, 2021 00:17 IST
The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing. Taiwan’s other diplomatic outposts on the continent are under the name of “Taipei.”
“Lithuania has firmly believed in universal values such as democracy, freedom and human rights, and is a like-mined partner of Taiwan,” Wu said. “Taiwan and Lithuania are both at the strategic front line to safeguard democratic and free regimes.”
Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office called the Lithuania office an attempt at seeking independence, and it urged the Baltic nation to adhere to the one-China principle.
“China firmly opposes any formal relations between other countries with Taiwan,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing.
Topics
Taiwan | China | Europe
Bloomberg Last Updated at July 21, 2021 00:17 IST
- ALSO READ
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
China protests over US warship traversing through Taiwan Strait
Japan enters Taiwan-China fight with Covid-19 vaccine shipments to Taipei
Taiwan says asking firms to help ease global chip shortage for auto sector
Taiwan to maintain Hong Kong consulate despite visa problems for staff
The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing. Taiwan’s other diplomatic outposts on the continent are under the name of “Taipei.”
“Lithuania has firmly believed in universal values such as democracy, freedom and human rights, and is a like-mined partner of Taiwan,” Wu said. “Taiwan and Lithuania are both at the strategic front line to safeguard democratic and free regimes.”
Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office called the Lithuania office an attempt at seeking independence, and it urged the Baltic nation to adhere to the one-China principle.
“China firmly opposes any formal relations between other countries with Taiwan,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
Taiwan to open first Europe office in its name, angers China
The government in Taipei will open its office in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a briefing.
www.business-standard.com