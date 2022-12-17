Taiwan and S.Korea to surpass Japan in GDP per capita this year and next year : JCER​

Taiwan to surpass Japan in GDP per capita this year: JCER South Korea to pull ahead in 2023 as weak yen compounds low productivity

South Korea to pull ahead in 2023 as weak yen compounds low productivityIORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writerDecember 15, 2022 06:25 JSTBEIJING -- Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.The Japan Center for Economic Research said Wednesday it expects Taiwan to pull ahead this year and South Korea in 2023 -- earlier than last year's forecast of 2028 and 2027, respectively.