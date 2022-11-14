What's new

Taiwan 1st country in Asia to approve Moderna's BA.5 booster

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,866
28
19,939
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.taiwannews.com.tw

Taiwan 1st country in Asia to approve Moderna's BA.5 booster | Taiwan News | 2022-10-27 16:11:00

600,000 Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent mRNA vaccine to arrive in Taiwan early November | 2022-10-27 16:11:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw

Taiwan is the first country in Asia to approve Moderna's Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent mRNA vaccine booster, with the first batch of 600,000 jabs set to arrive in early November.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday (Oct. 26) said that it had issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for the two adapted bivalent vaccines that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. This includes the Moderna Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer-BNT equivalent.

The FDA said that these boosters are suitable for adolescents and adults aged 13 and over. The shots can be administered as soon as three months after the previous booster dose.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 27), CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said the first batch of 600,000 doses of the new Moderna jabs will arrive in early November. Chuang said that Taiwan was the first country in Asia to approve the Moderna BA.4/BA.5 bivalent mRNA vaccine, while Japan was the first in the region to approve the Pfizer-BNT version.

Chuang said that unlike the Moderna booster for the original strain from Wuhan and the BA.1 subvariant which is currently being administered Taiwan, the next-generation bivalent vaccine was tested by both manufacturers in clinical trials on subjects aged 12 and over. Therefore, Chuang said that the latest boosters are considered safe for Taiwan residents aged 12 and over.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Japan approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for BA.5 subvariant
Replies
0
Views
92
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers in Singapore from Oct 25
Replies
0
Views
92
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ghazi52
Moderna announces positive results for Omicron vaccine
Replies
1
Views
860
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Scientists say that inhaled and nasal vaccines may be needed to beat Omicron. China just approved the world’s first inhaled one
Replies
0
Views
394
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
Replies
0
Views
733
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom