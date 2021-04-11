TAIS Unveiled BORA Class Combatant Ship Platform Designs

FRIGATE 140 MULTI MISSION

Missions

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations

Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Air-Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare

Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking and anti-drug operations)

Conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck

Two hangars, for heavy helicopters and/or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for day and night helicopter operations

Reduced radar, infrared and acoustic signatures (stealth technology) as well as magnetic signature are considered as design goals

General Specifications

Length : 140 Beam max. : 18.95 Draught : 5.50 Displacement : 6.500

Speed : 29+/18 Range : 5.000 nm Endurance : 21 days

Crew : 160

Technology & Combat Systems

Propulsion : CODAG Configuration with CPP Engines : 2 Diesel Engines and 2 Gas Turbine

Nautical Eqp : Navigation Radars (LPI) INS/GPS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS

Weapons : 76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ), 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR, 4X4 SSM (ATMACA), 1x16 VLS (SAM), Torpedo Tubes, Torpedo Decoy Sensors : 3D Search Radar, E/O Sensors, Fire Control Radars, Illumination Radars, Electronic Support, Electronic Counter Measurement Hull Mounted Sonar, Torpedo Dedection and Countermeasures, TA Sonar, Laser Warning System Communication : HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV

FRIGATE 115





Missions

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations

Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Air-Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare

Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking and anti-drug operations)

Conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck

Two hangars, one for heavy helicopters and one for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

General Specifications

Length : 115 Beam max. : 16.50 Draught : 4.30 Displacement : 3.000

Speed : 29+/15 Range : 4.000+ nm Endurance : 15 days

Crew : 140

Technology & Combat Systems

Propulsion : CODAG Configuration with CPP Engines : 2 Diesel Engines and 1 Gas Turbine

Nautical Eqp : Navigation Radars (LPI Radar), INS/GPS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS

Weapons : 76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ), 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR, 4x4 SSM (ATMACA), 1x16 VLS (SAM), Torpedo Tubes, Torpedo Decoy Sensors : 3D Search Radar, E/O Sensors, F/C Radar, Electronic Support System, Electronic Counter Measurement, Laser Warning System, Illumination Radars, Torpedo Detection/ Countermeasures, Hull Mounted Sonar Communication : HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV

OPV-95 Heavy Duty





Missions

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations

Operating in heavy sea conditions and conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking, anti-drug operations and pollution control capability)

Anti-Surface Warfare and Anti-Air-Warfare

Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck

Two hangars, one for heavy helicopters and one for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

General Specifications

Length : 95 Beam max. : 13 Draught : 3.85 Displacement : 2.000

Speed : 24+/15 Range : 3.500+ nm Endurance : 15 days

Crew : 73

Technology & Combat Systems

Propulsion : CODAD Configuration with CPP Engines : 2 X Marine Diesel Engines

Nautical Eqp : Navigation Radars (LPI), INS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS

Weapons : 76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ) 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR Decoy Sensors : 3D Surveillance Radar, Fire Control Radar with E/O, EOD, IFF, WAIS, ESM Communication : HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV

OPV-85 MULTI MISSION





Missions

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations

Operating in heavy sea conditions and conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking, anti-drug operations and pollution control capability)

Control movement of mission modules for safe and efficient launch and handling

Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck

General Specifications

Length : 85 m Beam max. : 12.5 m Draught : 3.4 m Displacement : 1.500 tonnes

Speed : 24/15 knots Range : 3.500 nm Endurance : 15 days

Crew : 73 Crew Members

Technology & Combat Systems

Propulsion : CODAD Configuration with CPP Engines : 2 X Marine Diesel Engines

Nautical Eqp : Navigation Radar (LPI), DGPS, Echosounder, EM Log, GMDSS, Ship Data Distribution System, Meterological System

Weapons : 30 mm Main Gun, 2x 12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), 2x 25 mm (STOP- RsMG), CHAFF/IR Sensors : 3D Surveillance Radar, Fire Control Radar with E/O, EOD, IFF, WAIS, ESM Communication : HF, UHF and VHF, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, SATCOM, CCTV

Multi Mission Frigates will provide survivability in the presence of aerial threat and also support mission functions such as command, control, and communications, reconnaissance, early warning, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and electronic warfare with the sophisticated sensors, weapons and Command and Control System.The Ship is designed as per mission modular concept and is capable of accommodating exchangeable and replaceable mission modules which include devices, space, sensors and weaponry necessary to carry out a given different tasks.They are also designed for low and medium intensity maritime stabilization operations, where they are supposed to provide sea-to-land tactical fire support, asymmetric threat control at sea and support of special forces as well as maritime surveillance and patrol, Exclusive Economic Zone inspection and surveillance.Designed to undertake surveillance / reconnaissance-patrol duties, in addition to performing surface warfare, air defense warfare, and auxiliary functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones.Designed to undertake surveillance / reconnaissance-patrol duties, in addition to performing surface warfare, air defense warfare, and auxiliary functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones with highly reliable survivability platform.Designed to undertake surveillance/reconnaissance-patrol duties to perform surface warfare, air defense warfare, and functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones with highly reliable survivability platform. The ship can operate at high sea conditions to achieve tough, significant and staminal missions. Thereby the ship well equipped and very decisive about playing vital role during these kind of missions