What's new

TAIS Unveiled BORA Class Combatant Ship Platform Designs

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
338
2
738
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
FRIGATE 140 MULTI MISSION
140-1.JPG

140-2.JPG

Multi Mission Frigates will provide survivability in the presence of aerial threat and also support mission functions such as command, control, and communications, reconnaissance, early warning, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and electronic warfare with the sophisticated sensors, weapons and Command and Control System.

The Ship is designed as per mission modular concept and is capable of accommodating exchangeable and replaceable mission modules which include devices, space, sensors and weaponry necessary to carry out a given different tasks.

They are also designed for low and medium intensity maritime stabilization operations, where they are supposed to provide sea-to-land tactical fire support, asymmetric threat control at sea and support of special forces as well as maritime surveillance and patrol, Exclusive Economic Zone inspection and surveillance.

Missions
  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
  • Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Air-Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare
  • Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking and anti-drug operations)
  • Conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
  • Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
  • Two hangars, for heavy helicopters and/or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for day and night helicopter operations
  • Reduced radar, infrared and acoustic signatures (stealth technology) as well as magnetic signature are considered as design goals
General Specifications
General Information
Length:140
Beam max.:18.95
Draught:5.50
Displacement:6.500
Performance
Speed:29+/18
Range:5.000 nm
Endurance:21 days
Accommodations
Crew:160
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
Propulsion:CODAG Configuration with CPP
Engines:2 Diesel Engines and 2 Gas Turbine
Navigation
Nautical Eqp:Navigation Radars (LPI) INS/GPS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS
Weapon & Sensor Suite
Weapons:76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ), 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR, 4X4 SSM (ATMACA), 1x16 VLS (SAM), Torpedo Tubes, Torpedo Decoy
Sensors:3D Search Radar, E/O Sensors, Fire Control Radars, Illumination Radars, Electronic Support, Electronic Counter Measurement Hull Mounted Sonar, Torpedo Dedection and Countermeasures, TA Sonar, Laser Warning System
Communication:HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV


FRIGATE 115
115-1.JPG

115-2.JPG

Designed to undertake surveillance / reconnaissance-patrol duties, in addition to performing surface warfare, air defense warfare, and auxiliary functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones.

Missions
  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
  • Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Air-Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare
  • Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking and anti-drug operations)
  • Conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
  • Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
  • Two hangars, one for heavy helicopters and one for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
General Specifications
General Information
Length:115
Beam max.:16.50
Draught:4.30
Displacement:3.000
Performance
Speed:29+/15
Range:4.000+ nm
Endurance:15 days
Accommodations
Crew:140
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
Propulsion:CODAG Configuration with CPP
Engines:2 Diesel Engines and 1 Gas Turbine
Navigation
Nautical Eqp:Navigation Radars (LPI Radar), INS/GPS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS
Weapon & Sensor Suite
Weapons:76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ), 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR, 4x4 SSM (ATMACA), 1x16 VLS (SAM), Torpedo Tubes, Torpedo Decoy
Sensors:3D Search Radar, E/O Sensors, F/C Radar, Electronic Support System, Electronic Counter Measurement, Laser Warning System, Illumination Radars, Torpedo Detection/ Countermeasures, Hull Mounted Sonar
Communication:HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV

OPV-95 Heavy Duty
95-1.JPG

95-2.JPG

Designed to undertake surveillance / reconnaissance-patrol duties, in addition to performing surface warfare, air defense warfare, and auxiliary functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones with highly reliable survivability platform.

Missions
  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
  • Operating in heavy sea conditions and conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
  • Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking, anti-drug operations and pollution control capability)
  • Anti-Surface Warfare and Anti-Air-Warfare
  • Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
  • Two hangars, one for heavy helicopters and one for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
General Specifications
General Information
Length:95
Beam max.:13
Draught:3.85
Displacement:2.000
Performance
Speed:24+/15
Range:3.500+ nm
Endurance:15 days
Accommodations
Crew:73
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
Propulsion:CODAD Configuration with CPP
Engines:2 X Marine Diesel Engines
Navigation
Nautical Eqp:Navigation Radars (LPI), INS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS
Weapon & Sensor Suite
Weapons:76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ) 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR Decoy
Sensors:3D Surveillance Radar, Fire Control Radar with E/O, EOD, IFF, WAIS, ESM
Communication:HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV

OPV-85 MULTI MISSION
85-1.JPG

85-2.JPG

Designed to undertake surveillance/reconnaissance-patrol duties to perform surface warfare, air defense warfare, and functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones with highly reliable survivability platform. The ship can operate at high sea conditions to achieve tough, significant and staminal missions. Thereby the ship well equipped and very decisive about playing vital role during these kind of missions

Missions
  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
  • Operating in heavy sea conditions and conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
  • Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking, anti-drug operations and pollution control capability)
  • Control movement of mission modules for safe and efficient launch and handling
  • Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
General Specifications
General Information
Length:85 m
Beam max.:12.5 m
Draught:3.4 m
Displacement:1.500 tonnes
Performance
Speed:24/15 knots
Range:3.500 nm
Endurance:15 days
Accommodations
Crew:73 Crew Members
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
Propulsion:CODAD Configuration with CPP
Engines:2 X Marine Diesel Engines
Navigation
Nautical Eqp:Navigation Radar (LPI), DGPS, Echosounder, EM Log, GMDSS, Ship Data Distribution System, Meterological System
Weapon & Sensor Suite
Weapons:30 mm Main Gun, 2x 12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), 2x 25 mm (STOP- RsMG), CHAFF/IR
Sensors:3D Surveillance Radar, Fire Control Radar with E/O, EOD, IFF, WAIS, ESM
Communication:HF, UHF and VHF, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, SATCOM, CCTV

Bora Class Ships

www.taisshipyards.com www.taisshipyards.com
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,222
64
19,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Imagine if the PN selects one of these designs for the '6 large tonnage ships', but asks TAIS to kill its deal with India. The PN would go down as a hero for the ages on this forum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom