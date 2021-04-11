TAIS Unveiled BORA Class Combatant Ship Platform Designs

FRIGATE 140 MULTI MISSION
Multi Mission Frigates will provide survivability in the presence of aerial threat and also support mission functions such as command, control, and communications, reconnaissance, early warning, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and electronic warfare with the sophisticated sensors, weapons and Command and Control System.
The Ship is designed as per mission modular concept and is capable of accommodating exchangeable and replaceable mission modules which include devices, space, sensors and weaponry necessary to carry out a given different tasks.
They are also designed for low and medium intensity maritime stabilization operations, where they are supposed to provide sea-to-land tactical fire support, asymmetric threat control at sea and support of special forces as well as maritime surveillance and patrol, Exclusive Economic Zone inspection and surveillance.
Missions
General Specifications
General Information
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
- Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Air-Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare
- Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking and anti-drug operations)
- Conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
- Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
- Two hangars, for heavy helicopters and/or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for day and night helicopter operations
- Reduced radar, infrared and acoustic signatures (stealth technology) as well as magnetic signature are considered as design goals
Performance
|Length
|:
|140
|Beam max.
|:
|18.95
|Draught
|:
|5.50
|Displacement
|:
|6.500
Accommodations
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
|Speed
|:
|29+/18
|Range
|:
|5.000 nm
|Endurance
|:
|21 days
Navigation
|Propulsion
|:
|CODAG Configuration with CPP
|Engines
|:
|2 Diesel Engines and 2 Gas Turbine
Weapon & Sensor Suite
|Nautical Eqp
|:
|Navigation Radars (LPI) INS/GPS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS
FRIGATE 115
|Weapons
|:
|76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ), 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR, 4X4 SSM (ATMACA), 1x16 VLS (SAM), Torpedo Tubes, Torpedo Decoy
|Sensors
|:
|3D Search Radar, E/O Sensors, Fire Control Radars, Illumination Radars, Electronic Support, Electronic Counter Measurement Hull Mounted Sonar, Torpedo Dedection and Countermeasures, TA Sonar, Laser Warning System
|Communication
|:
|HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV
Designed to undertake surveillance / reconnaissance-patrol duties, in addition to performing surface warfare, air defense warfare, and auxiliary functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones.
Missions
General Specifications
General Information
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
- Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Air-Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare
- Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking and anti-drug operations)
- Conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
- Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
- Two hangars, one for heavy helicopters and one for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Performance
|Length
|:
|115
|Beam max.
|:
|16.50
|Draught
|:
|4.30
|Displacement
|:
|3.000
Accommodations
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
|Speed
|:
|29+/15
|Range
|:
|4.000+ nm
|Endurance
|:
|15 days
Navigation
|Propulsion
|:
|CODAG Configuration with CPP
|Engines
|:
|2 Diesel Engines and 1 Gas Turbine
Weapon & Sensor Suite
|Nautical Eqp
|:
|Navigation Radars (LPI Radar), INS/GPS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS
OPV-95 Heavy Duty
|Weapons
|:
|76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ), 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR, 4x4 SSM (ATMACA), 1x16 VLS (SAM), Torpedo Tubes, Torpedo Decoy
|Sensors
|:
|3D Search Radar, E/O Sensors, F/C Radar, Electronic Support System, Electronic Counter Measurement, Laser Warning System, Illumination Radars, Torpedo Detection/ Countermeasures, Hull Mounted Sonar
|Communication
|:
|HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV
Designed to undertake surveillance / reconnaissance-patrol duties, in addition to performing surface warfare, air defense warfare, and auxiliary functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones with highly reliable survivability platform.
Missions
General Specifications
General Information
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
- Operating in heavy sea conditions and conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
- Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking, anti-drug operations and pollution control capability)
- Anti-Surface Warfare and Anti-Air-Warfare
- Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
- Two hangars, one for heavy helicopters and one for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Performance
|Length
|:
|95
|Beam max.
|:
|13
|Draught
|:
|3.85
|Displacement
|:
|2.000
Accommodations
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
|Speed
|:
|24+/15
|Range
|:
|3.500+ nm
|Endurance
|:
|15 days
Navigation
|Propulsion
|:
|CODAD Configuration with CPP
|Engines
|:
|2 X Marine Diesel Engines
Weapon & Sensor Suite
|Nautical Eqp
|:
|Navigation Radars (LPI), INS, W-ECDIS, (D)GPS, Echo Sounder, EM Log, Ship Data Distribution System, Meteorological Sensors, GMDSS
OPV-85 MULTI MISSION
|Weapons
|:
|76 mm Main Gun, 35 mm CIWS (GÖKDENİZ) 2x25 mm (STOP RsMG), 2x12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), CHAFF/IR Decoy
|Sensors
|:
|3D Surveillance Radar, Fire Control Radar with E/O, EOD, IFF, WAIS, ESM
|Communication
|:
|HF, UHF and VHF Military Communications, SATCOM, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, CCTV
Designed to undertake surveillance/reconnaissance-patrol duties to perform surface warfare, air defense warfare, and functions to prevent illegal activities in exclusive economic zones with highly reliable survivability platform. The ship can operate at high sea conditions to achieve tough, significant and staminal missions. Thereby the ship well equipped and very decisive about playing vital role during these kind of missions
Missions
General Specifications
General Information
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations
- Operating in heavy sea conditions and conducting border patrols, territorial defense and maritime operations up to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
- Maritime Security Operation (Anti-piracy, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-human trafficking, anti-drug operations and pollution control capability)
- Control movement of mission modules for safe and efficient launch and handling
- Capable of helicopter operations and can accommodate any heavy helicopter at the helideck
Performance
|Length
|:
|85 m
|Beam max.
|:
|12.5 m
|Draught
|:
|3.4 m
|Displacement
|:
|1.500 tonnes
Accommodations
Technology & Combat Systems
Propulsion & Energy Systems
|Speed
|:
|24/15 knots
|Range
|:
|3.500 nm
|Endurance
|:
|15 days
Navigation
|Propulsion
|:
|CODAD Configuration with CPP
|Engines
|:
|2 X Marine Diesel Engines
Weapon & Sensor Suite
|Nautical Eqp
|:
|Navigation Radar (LPI), DGPS, Echosounder, EM Log, GMDSS, Ship Data Distribution System, Meterological System
|Weapons
|:
|30 mm Main Gun, 2x 12.7 mm (STAMP-2 RsMG), 2x 25 mm (STOP- RsMG), CHAFF/IR
|Sensors
|:
|3D Surveillance Radar, Fire Control Radar with E/O, EOD, IFF, WAIS, ESM
|Communication
|:
|HF, UHF and VHF, SART, EPIRB, Military Link System, SATCOM, CCTV
