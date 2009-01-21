Taimur Pakistan's ICBM. ?

we do not pose any threat to anyone by testing an ICBM , i have had some info from my sources but it is too early to disclose at least we would like to say that PK does have an ICBM programe. It would be for greater defence capibility and also to step into space age, Uncle sam ? we would not care about them if we have to test a missile because its not the Govt who does that alone on their own Click to expand...

Uncle Sam likes to make a song and dance, like when Pakistan managed to wire up it's F-16s to carry and deliver Strategic weapons, Washington sounded alarms, there was perhaps,"you naughty boy" telling off and even wrist slapping with sanctions. Lo and behold, why rely on old capability, here is some brand new plat forms, enter Block-52 Vipers.

In any case, what makes you think, Pakistan gives two monkeys. !!

In any case, what makes you think, Pakistan gives two monkeys. !! Click to expand...

Both India and Pakistan need ICBM's why should both nations come this far in their missile program and stop so close to the end, an ICBM maybe more necessary than thought, it maybe ok to have missiles to hit your neighbors but what happens when the bigger enemies can hit you and you can't hit them?

Sir..if you do not pose any threat to anyone by testing an ICBM than may i ask what are you testing it for??? There can be only two scenarios...Either offensive or defensive in case you want to have an ICBM in your arsenal...can you please point any country that you feel threatened by for which you need ICBM??? Mind it i am just questioning the need to test ICBM....Seems like you have no idea of you are talking about...Whenever you talk about F-16's always remember about a dent that it has caused in PAF apart from being the most potent aircraft of PAF....I hope you need to read more about "PAF 1990–2001: The Lost Decade"Thats what the million dollar question is..Who is this invisible bigger enemies?? What strategic interests that ICBM will serve to India or Pakistan apart from raising eye-brows in international community....You got to know the difference between testing vs possessing capabilities..When and if the need arise you can always test....