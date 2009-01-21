Taimur Pakistan's ICBM. ?

What's new

Nov 9, 2009
Awesome

Mar 24, 2006
Nothing credible. Only rumours.

Wait till an actual launch to speculate on these matters.

I've heard of many platforms that have not been proven. Haider, Tipu being the most famous of these speculations.
 
Nov 9, 2009
The names Tipu and particularly Taimur have been in news for at least a decade, in my conversation with the editor of a Pakistan English daily, the gentleman was of the same view as he acknowledged that he has also received rumors from certain quarters.
 
Jan 17, 2009
Well, Until Pakistan doesnt aim to attak US or Europe They dont need it.
It makes sense that they are regularly testing their current missiles for better performance.

Plus, ICBM for Pakistan will be a gr8 Political issue across the globe.
Even Uncle SAM will be feeling Threat.
 
Jul 21, 2009
We are just doing it for fun.. :taz:

Just a thought that ICBM could be enhanced to be used for Space-War, getting down the enemy spy and communication satellites.. but not sure if that is the intention behind that. But in my opinion, instead of ICBMs, we need to produce better and more advanced cruise missiles that could rip the cities within a circle of 3500-4000 KM apart. We don't have anybody to kill beyond this diameter.
 
May 3, 2009
we do not pose any threat to anyone by testing an ICBM , i have had some info from my sources but it is too early to disclose at least we would like to say that PK does have an ICBM programe.
It would be for greater defence capibility and also to step into space age, Uncle sam ? we would not care about them if we have to test a missile because its not the Govt who does that alone on their own :pakistan:
 
Nov 9, 2009
Uncle Sam likes to make a song and dance, like when Pakistan managed to wire up it's F-16s to carry and deliver Strategic weapons, Washington sounded alarms, there was perhaps,"you naughty boy" telling off and even wrist slapping with sanctions. Lo and behold, why rely on old capability, here is some brand new plat forms, enter Block-52 Vipers.
In any case, what makes you think, Pakistan gives two monkeys. !!
 
Aug 9, 2009
Both India and Pakistan need ICBM's why should both nations come this far in their missile program and stop so close to the end, an ICBM maybe more necessary than thought, it maybe ok to have missiles to hit your neighbors but what happens when the bigger enemies can hit you and you can't hit them?
 
Mar 4, 2008
today will probably the worst time for any such test.

let US leave the region and this taliban thing to diffuse
 
Oct 8, 2009
we do not pose any threat to anyone by testing an ICBM , i have had some info from my sources but it is too early to disclose at least we would like to say that PK does have an ICBM programe. It would be for greater defence capibility and also to step into space age, Uncle sam ? we would not care about them if we have to test a missile because its not the Govt who does that alone on their own
Sir..if you do not pose any threat to anyone by testing an ICBM than may i ask what are you testing it for??? There can be only two scenarios...Either offensive or defensive in case you want to have an ICBM in your arsenal...can you please point any country that you feel threatened by for which you need ICBM??? Mind it i am just questioning the need to test ICBM....


Uncle Sam likes to make a song and dance, like when Pakistan managed to wire up it's F-16s to carry and deliver Strategic weapons, Washington sounded alarms, there was perhaps,"you naughty boy" telling off and even wrist slapping with sanctions. Lo and behold, why rely on old capability, here is some brand new plat forms, enter Block-52 Vipers.
In any case, what makes you think, Pakistan gives two monkeys. !!
Seems like you have no idea of you are talking about...Whenever you talk about F-16's always remember about a dent that it has caused in PAF apart from being the most potent aircraft of PAF....I hope you need to read more about "PAF 1990&#8211;2001: The Lost Decade"


Both India and Pakistan need ICBM's why should both nations come this far in their missile program and stop so close to the end, an ICBM maybe more necessary than thought, it maybe ok to have missiles to hit your neighbors but what happens when the bigger enemies can hit you and you can't hit them?
Thats what the million dollar question is..Who is this invisible bigger enemies?? What strategic interests that ICBM will serve to India or Pakistan apart from raising eye-brows in international community....You got to know the difference between testing vs possessing capabilities..When and if the need arise you can always test....
 
Oct 8, 2009
Just a thought that ICBM could be enhanced to be used for Space-War, getting down the enemy spy and communication satellites.. but not sure if that is the intention behind that. But in my opinion, instead of ICBMs, we need to produce better and more advanced cruise missiles that could rip the cities within a circle of 3500-4000 KM apart. We don't have anybody to kill beyond this diameter.
As far as cruise missiles is concerned you already have Babur...All you need to do is increase the range if your threat perception needs that..However the range that you are looking for seems to be over-kill...don't you think so??? What specific strategic interests will a 3000-4000 KM range cruise missile will serve??? To me its a waste of resources...and when it comes to country like Pakistan than its sin to waste meagre resources especially when you have a giant as your adversary...
 
May 3, 2009
Lethalforce said:
Both India and Pakistan need ICBM's why should both nations come this far in their missile program and stop so close to the end, an ICBM maybe more necessary than thought, it maybe ok to have missiles to hit your neighbors but what happens when the bigger enemies can hit you and you can't hit them?
This is the uncertainty which causes such developments , may we need this 7000km missile just as a Panic element for any adversary:agree::pakistan:
 
Jun 6, 2009
There is nothing wrong in creating more sophisticated weapons and changing older weapons into newer and advance versions, when Pakistanis are predicting war clouds in future., and not sure that who will be our next enemy in this current situation.

So we should have something to strike them back, than thinking at the time of conflict that what to do!!

Our army and scientists are professional team and they know what kind of missiles and weapons we need for defensive and offensive purposes in future. I don't think Pakistan should disclose any of such things even in future so we can give surprises to our enemies
:pakistan:
 
Oct 4, 2009
So with the Indian members argument that Pakistan only needs a ICBM if it wants to attack the US or Europe, so is that why India is making it so they may attack the US or Europe. India really does not need more than 3500km to cover China, so why India is doing it. Regarding the meagre resources of Pakistan. At least Pakistan does not have 400 million people living below the poverty line. So what the hell Indians are talking about. Double talk and terrorism behind the shield of democracy. :pakistan::pdf:
 
