TAI to establish El Salvador's domestic aerospace industry.

Turkish Aerospace, El Salvador sign MoU on space, satellite systems​

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele visits Turkish Aerospace Industries​

​

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele visited TAI as part of his visit to Turkiye. President of the Republic of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, visited TAI and received information about UAV, helicopter, aircraft and satellite products.While El Salvador's leader Bukele was hosted by TUSAŞ General Manager Prof. Dr. Temel Kotil, the TAI delegation first made a presentation to Bukele about the company's activities and products. During the meeting, it was noteworthy that TAI also presented a special cooperation proposal for the establishment of an aerospace industry in El Salvador.Gozde Bayar |21.01.2022Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and El Salvador signed a memorandum of understanding on space and satellite systems on Friday.In a Twitter post, TAI said that President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele visited the company and "got information about our products.""We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Space and Satellite Systems," it added.Bukele has made his first trip abroad this year to Turkiye on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Bukele said that during their meeting with Erdogan, they discussed investment and cooperation in the fields of energy, construction, ports, defense industry, infrastructure construction, exports, imports, and trade.