TAI spent 40% of its total turnover on R&D investments.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) continues to use technology and R&D as the main leverage in order to gain a permanent competitive advantage on a global scale. It was among most important companies according to the “2020 European Union Industrial R&D Investments Scoreboard” prepared by the European Commission. While TAI realized the ratio of R&D to total revenue as 34.4 percent in 2019, it carried this rate to over 40 percent in 2020.In 2020, TAI contributed to the aviation ecosystem in the field of R&D by creating domestic and national source codes for the realization of visual and logical designs of aircraft cockpit systems with the IMODE project, and continued its investment accelerations by making a technological cooperation agreement with BOEING in the field of "Thermoplastic" production. Having succeeded in producing "One Piece Thermoplastic Spoiler Prototype" for the first time within the scope of "Future Wing Technologies Project", TAI aims to use this design in AIRBUS's new generation single aisle passenger aircraft.TAI, which has been included in the project support programs of national and international organizations, especially TÜBİTAK, and for many projects including artificial intelligence projects, has achieved a lot of success in 2020 in the development of innovative and useful products.TAI taking its strength from experience, innovation and high technology that continues to bring the firsts in the field of R&D to the aviation ecosystem. While taking an active role in the design as well as the production of critical aircraft components for the world's most established aviation companies, TAI is working hard to realize its vision of becoming a global company that guides the aviation and space eco-system.