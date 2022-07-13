What's new

TAI Showcase - Farnborough International Airshow 2022

TAI (TUSAŞ) will be at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022, with its latest aircrafts and on going projects

18th to 22nd July
Chalet No: E040

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546781888458670081


Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is participating in the Farnborough Aviation Fair, which will be held in England between 18-22 July. Hürkuş will make a special aerobatic demonstration flight in Farnborough. In addition to Hürkuş, TAI will introduce the National Combat Aircraft (MMU), Hürjet and T625 (Gökbey) projects at Farnborough this year.
 
