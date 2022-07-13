TAI Showcase - Farnborough International Airshow 2022

TAI (TUSAŞ) will be at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022, with its latest aircrafts and on going projects
18th to 22nd July
Chalet No: E040
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is participating in the Farnborough Aviation Fair, which will be held in England between 18-22 July. Hürkuş will make a special aerobatic demonstration flight in Farnborough. In addition to Hürkuş, TAI will introduce the National Combat Aircraft (MMU), Hürjet and T625 (Gökbey) projects at Farnborough this year.
18th to 22nd July
Chalet No: E040
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is participating in the Farnborough Aviation Fair, which will be held in England between 18-22 July. Hürkuş will make a special aerobatic demonstration flight in Farnborough. In addition to Hürkuş, TAI will introduce the National Combat Aircraft (MMU), Hürjet and T625 (Gökbey) projects at Farnborough this year.
Last edited: