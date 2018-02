Bangladesh has emerged as a market of interest. Dhaka is reportedly interested in the T129 and Anka UAV – a request-for-proposals has already been released for medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs.TAI Vice President for Corporate Marketing and Communications, Tamer Ozmen, told journalists that the company is nearing a signature on a prospective sale of 30 T129s to Pakistan. He also stated that TAI is in “ advanced discussions ” for selling the T129 to, Philippines and Thailand.source: https://quwa.org/2018/02/08/tai-sees-growth-of-interest-in-t129-anka-uav/ credit: @shourov323