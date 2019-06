The evolution of Hürjet is already in progress. Hurjet was a light jet trainer concept so the first dynamic performance figures was lower at the beggining of program. Later, It is considered to improve the thrust ratio and a new engine solution (F404) which has a power of 17000lbf selected. Changing politic climate effected the roadway so Turkey has rejected US engine and selected an unknown engine supplier (19200lbf). At present, TAI signed a deal with European powerplant supplier to integrate EJ-200 engine (20000lbf) for HurJet.As It is told before, HurJet is being evolved into a real fighter platform thanks to new consideration and capability improvements.