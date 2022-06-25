TAI completes installation of second high performance cluster computer with 50K cores

TUSAŞ'a 50 bin çekirdekli yeni süper bilgisayar! TUSAŞ, 50 bin çekirdekli yeni süper bilgisayar anlaşmasını duyurdu. Bu sayede toplam kapasite 70 bin çekirdeğe ulaştı.

With installation of high performance cluster computers with 50,000 cores, company aims to save a lot of time in tests and analyzes with total capacity of over 70,000 cores, and will analyze alternative test scenarios for the aircraft it has developed with this system.Developing projects that will compete with the world for Turkiye's independent defense and aerospace ecosystem, Turkish Aerospace Industries has invested in additional 50,000 core computers that will save time in the tests needed in all processes of the aircraft it develops, from design to production. The company, which previously carried its processor capacity to over 20 thousand cores, will reduce the time of thousands of interconnected calculations by a quarter, thanks to the new investment. Thus, it will contribute to the shortening of the project schedules of the original aircraft.With the new investment, which will shorten the duration of the tests carried out in all product groups, especially the National Combat Aircraft, technical employees for the operation of the computer and engineers who will analyze the data will be recruited to the company, to contributing to more employment.Thus, Turkish Aviation and Space Industry will also be a pioneer in bringing human resources that can analyze more than one test at the same time to the aviation ecosystem.Sharing his views on the investment, Turkish Aerospace Industries General Manager Prof. Dr. Temel Kotil said, “Today, digital tests have started to replace physical tests. In order to carry out these tests, which number up to millions, and to analyze the data, with the great support of our state, our investments that will enable us to realize our projects that will carry our country to the next level in the field of aviation. Considering the 2023 vision targets, we aim to bring our aircraft to the sky in a shorter time with this investment. We will continue to bring all the new generation technologies used by the world in the field of aviation to our company.”