TAI ANKA won Malaysia's UCAV tender

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has been working to export ANKA UCAV and HURJET to Malaysia for a long time. Finally; In July 2022, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri İsmail Sabri Yaakob, and in August 2022, Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah visited TAI.

According to the statement made by Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein; Malaysia decided to procure ANKA UCAV from TAI. In the first phase, 3 units/systems of ANKA UAVs will be procured for the Malaysian Air Force.

Information obtained by SavunmaSanayiST that 3 units to be procured by Malaysia include a total of 6 ANKA aircraft. The contract for the supply of ANKA between the Malaysian Ministry of Defense and TAI is expected to be signed soon.

Previously, it was known that the Royal Malaysian Air Force was interested in at least three different UAVs, namely the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper (USA), CAIC Wing Loong (China) and TAI production ANKA.

Malaysia's preference for ANKA among these candidates is actually seen as an important success.

Collaborating with Malaysia-based DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd (DEFTECH) company, TAI was predicted to have a very high chance in the tender with "Combat Proven" UAV such as ANKA.

ANKA UAV can stay in the air for 30+ hours at 30.000ft+ altitude and can carry 350+ kilograms of payload.

Until now, in addition to Malaysia, Tunisia and Kazakhstan also preferred ANKA.

