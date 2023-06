AA_ said: Exactly. This is not something to get excited or happy about. Sending Pakistani citizens to an enemy state is not a good sign. Click to expand...

Tahawwur Rana: US court approves extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Chicago businessman Tahawwur Rana is wanted in India for his role in the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

He renounced his Pakistani citizenship in 1997 and is a Canadian.Furthermore, Indian media is blowing this way out of proportion as usual."It, however, added that Rana will remain in US custody till the Secretary of State to India takes final decision on his extradition."In all likelihood, he won't be sent considering India's dodgy judicial system.Lots of huff and puff as usual from The Pajeet Times. I searched for this news and no other country has picked up on it except a local Chicago news channelAnd BBC