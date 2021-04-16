What's new

Tablighi Jamaat of Haridwar, and Godi media

Kumbh Mela should have been called off.....These things really damage the image of BJP......Either they can be a pro-Industry, forward looking Party with the necessary tinge of Indic self-esteem ....or they can be a parochial, incel infested party...they had largely shed their Incel image for a loong time...but now seem to don it again
 
BJP actually survive rather thrives with these sorts of optics and hindu khatre mein haeen histrionics.

That BJP development plank model of Gujarat is all done and dusted, now a mere mention of hindu, Muslim, Muslims getting the spaces here is enough to win huge electorates.

BJP knows there core support base and panders to them.
 
BJP won't survive the retirement of Modi
 
