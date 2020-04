The good Indians of all hues and leanings just don't like Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan!



They would be happy if all of the Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan just vanish into thin air!



The funniest are those who use rather fancy language to cover their malice, their deep hate for not only Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan but for Pakistan too... sugarcoating their poison with loffty words of friendship and peace....



Indians are Incorrigible - Baba e Qom, Quaid e Azam R.A.

